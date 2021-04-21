 Giants are looking to trade back from 11 overall | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Giants are looking to trade back from 11 overall

DOLFANMIKE

Reports are that the Giants want to trade back from 11...
I really like the quality of player we could land there.
Pitts and Smith or Waddle anyone?
Chase and Parsons?
Talk about some impact players. I’ve been dreaming of a Pitts and Smith draft ever since I started to sense a bit of a Smith slide.

Hell we could even go full Marx Bros II with Smith and Waddle!
circumstances

I would do #18 to #11 in a heartbeat if it didn't include #36, #50, or any future first round picks
 
I'm with you but I'm sure it would take one of those picks. I dont think that they would move back for a 5th round pick.
 
Give them 2023 first. Done
Pitts & parson I’ll be walking around with a chubby all weekend
 
I think if we made that move it would be for Micah Parsons
 
I heard that same crap from that idiot David Gettleman last year too. He has never traded down in his entire history at Carolina and New York.
 
Kind of cool they were on Hey rookie welcome to NFL together. They were HS rivals, Pitts beat Parsons in state championship, their training for draft together at athletes first, and have a close competitive relationship
 
I am not against double WRs drafted high. With the injury history of Parker and Fuller a double down high may be a good idea. For sure at least one high and one mid round.
 
Didn’t even know that. Would be really cool
 
