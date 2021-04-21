Giants are looking to trade back from 11 overall

DOLFANMIKE
Reports are that the Giants want to trade back from 11...
I really like the quality of player we could land there.
Pitts and Smith or Waddle anyone?
Chase and Parsons?
Talk about some impact players. I’ve been dreaming of a Pitts and Smith draft ever since I started to sense a bit of a Smith slide.
Hell we could even go full Marx Bros II with Smith and Waddle!
