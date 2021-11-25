 Giants resemble Miami vs Bills Week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Giants resemble Miami vs Bills Week 2

ChitownPhins28

Hapless AF, where one OL guy was killing us on almost every play, our QB was a dunderhead (sorry Jacoby) and our OC situation was a Nightmare.

If our Smother-Blitz 'Cover 0' D cant obliterate Giants' offense and lead Miami to victory Sunday...I.quit! (Kinda).
Tua has had much better poise and moxie than Daniel Jones since the Raiders game last year.
Daniel Jones makes it obvious that Tua has an 'IT' that guys like Jones and Mitch Trubisky never had.
 
