Giants to interview Patrick Graham

Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants have requested permission to interview #Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their DC role, sources tell me and
@RapSheet
. Expectation is it’ll be granted. Graham, who was in NE with Joe Judge, was with NYG in 2016-17.
