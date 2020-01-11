Giants to interview Patrick Graham

Interesting. Could be a lot less like Patriots South next year
 
uk_dolfan said:
Interesting. Could be a lot less like Patriots South next year
I know he had spent time in NE, but wasn't he more recently with GB?

In any case, regardless of who the DC is, it will be Flores' philosophy. Of that, I am sure.
 
I thought the NFL didn't allow a lateral move from team to team, it has to be a promotion?
 
If Boyer gets the promotion to DC, any ideas as to who Flores hires as the new DB coach? Kris Richard possibly?
 
