Gif of Bailey Punt

I missed this during the game. Man this is like watching Jordan Spieth...
I just know Speith is known for his wedge game. Scheffler obviously better overall golfer.Spieth? He’s not even a talking point for years now. You couldn’t think of a better golfer?.. maybe Scheffler at this point?
I got youI just know Speith is known for his wedge game. Scheffler obviously better overall golfer.
man, you and me both. I saw records tumbling when he burst on the scene. Still good, but damn, what happened...I got you
Just thought it was strange at first because I always thought Spieth was gonna be special and now he’s basically disappeared at this point.
Punter thread - check
Golf analogy - check
️️️️ would read another Some Dude thread
I missed this during the game. Man this is like watching Jordan Spieth...