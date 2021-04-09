 Gil Brant compares this crop of Edge Rushers to current NFL players... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gil Brant compares this crop of Edge Rushers to current NFL players...

Feverdream

Feverdream

One thing that you'll quickly notice is just how many of these dominant NFL pass rushers didn't put up much in the way of sacks during their college careers...

It's a good read by a great personnel man.

www.nfl.com

2021 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top pass rushers

Gil Brandt names instructive pro comparisons for five top pass-rushing prospects ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does Azeez Ojulari have in common with Yannick Ngakoue?
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
