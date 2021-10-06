Gilmore (CB), Howard (CB) and move Jones to FS.

Dthrill_08
Second String
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2011
- Messages
- 1,290
- Reaction score
- 85
Flores should have a relationship with Gilmore but so does Brady and the Bucs desperately need help.
Gilmore and Howard on one side. Move Jones to FS which I feel he will excel with Holland. This won't help our offense but the Defense should be great.
Opinions?
