Gilmore (CB), Howard (CB) and move Jones to FS.

Flores should have a relationship with Gilmore but so does Brady and the Bucs desperately need help.

Gilmore and Howard on one side. Move Jones to FS which I feel he will excel with Holland. This won't help our offense but the Defense should be great.

Opinions?
 
Flores should have a relationship with Gilmore but so does Brady and the Bucs desperately need help.

Gilmore and Howard on one side. Move Jones to FS which I feel he will excel with Holland. This won't help our offense but the Defense should be great.

Opinions?
Our Safeties are fine. If anything, you would just bump Jones to nickle. Really, our secondary is fine. That's not where we need help, and Gilmore apparently isn't health at the moment.
 
Flores should have a relationship with Gilmore but so does Brady and the Bucs desperately need help.

Gilmore and Howard on one side. Move Jones to FS which I feel he will excel with Holland. This won't help our offense but the Defense should be great.

Opinions?
I like Holland better at safety more personally, plus no expensive contract. Gilmore is fine, but not sure we need to take that money on again, and here we go again with injuries.

I would say move Jones in a trade to someone for a tackle/picks. If you can somehow get Gilmore great, if not put Needham in there with Howard, Holland/Rowe in the back. I'm just not very high on Jones and think we can still get something for him.
 
Gilmore is 32 or 33 isn’t he? Big salary. Jones and Howard are more than good on the boundaries. Pass on Gilmore.

Anyone cut an o-lineman we can snag? RB? Offensive coordinator? GM? Owner?
 
