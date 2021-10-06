Gilmore (CB), Howard (CB) and move Jones to FS.

Dthrill_08 said: Flores should have a relationship with Gilmore but so does Brady and the Bucs desperately need help.



Gilmore and Howard on one side. Move Jones to FS which I feel he will excel with Holland. This won't help our offense but the Defense should be great.



I like Holland better at safety more personally, plus no expensive contract. Gilmore is fine, but not sure we need to take that money on again, and here we go again with injuries.I would say move Jones in a trade to someone for a tackle/picks. If you can somehow get Gilmore great, if not put Needham in there with Howard, Holland/Rowe in the back. I'm just not very high on Jones and think we can still get something for him.