Give Chop A Grade...

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 7,631
- Reaction score
- 4,155
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Miami
Incomplete
IMO Verse and Latu were the only NFL ready, 1st round grade, EDGE players in the 2024 draft. They are both 24. I did not like the Chop pick, but it is worth mentioning he will not turn 22 until January. He has performed pretty much as I expected so far this year.Who cares? We didn’t need to draft an Edge w our 1st round pick unless he was the 2nd coming of Lawrence Taylor
Fail as of right now.
Hasn't learned how to use his hands or developed any counters. Easily engulfed. Spends way too much time on the ground; way too easy to get him there. He's got tools, but since he hasn't learned how to use them, he's a 1 trick pony with little awareness and less impact.
It was a weird, hard to mess up pick. All that help surrounding you and Grier picks the dude whose ceiling you can touch from the 7 1/2 floor.