ThePeopleShow13 said: On a positive note, they are getting some excellent conditioning in, lol.

They are also gonna be completely shot going into Thursday, and I've seen many previously successful Dolphin runs come crashing down on a Thursday game that the team just wasn't ready for, and the bad play snowballed.Hopefully this isn't a case where we won the battle but lost the war. But I know it could be worse - one different play at the end of the game and we still waste all that energy for a loss.