Give me 2-3 names by position of need you want in FA

RB : Gore and 2 young guns (Dobbins and another would be my choice)

OT : Conklin (I paid what he want he's my favorite signing for this year), Castonzo and 2 draftee

OG : Thuney, Scherff and 1 draftee

C : Biadaz and a veteran (perhaps Karras) if we choose to not keep Kilgore

DE : I would not go for NGakoue here but 2 Solid experienced guy like Ansah, Griffen, Pierre Paul and 2 draftee for the futur

DT : If we don't keep Jenkins why not resign Suh for a good price if he want to return........his experience could be good for Wilkins and our young draftee DE

LB : Shaquill Barrett or Van Noy or Judon

CB : Bradberry, Roby or Apple



Opinions