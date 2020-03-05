Give me 2-3 names by position of need you want in FA

fastball83
RB : Gore and 2 young guns (Dobbins and another would be my choice)
OT : Conklin (I paid what he want he's my favorite signing for this year), Castonzo and 2 draftee
OG : Thuney, Scherff and 1 draftee
C : Biadaz and a veteran (perhaps Karras) if we choose to not keep Kilgore
DE : I would not go for NGakoue here but 2 Solid experienced guy like Ansah, Griffen, Pierre Paul and 2 draftee for the futur
DT : If we don't keep Jenkins why not resign Suh for a good price if he want to return........his experience could be good for Wilkins and our young draftee DE
LB : Shaquill Barrett or Van Noy or Judon
CB : Bradberry, Roby or Apple
Opinions
