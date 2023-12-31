 Give me hope playoff scenario gurus.. any chance we dont play @ KC or @ Buff in the 1st round? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Give me hope playoff scenario gurus.. any chance we dont play @ KC or @ Buff in the 1st round?

mandal24

mandal24

I'm playing around with ESPN Playoff Machine... Only team I want nothing to do with are bills and ravens. Ravens are on a bye so any chance we can play the jags/texans/colts/ hell I'd take the browns over the bills

What's so sad is that if we were to beat the Bills next week (we wont), we'd be playing the ****ing Bengals. I'd get drunk from happiness knowing we could be playing them
 
I'm playing around with ESPN Playoff Machine... Only team I want nothing to do with are bills and ravens. Ravens are on a bye so any chance we can play the jags/texans/colts/ hell I'd take the browns over the bills

What's so sad is that if we were to beat the Bills next week (we wont), we'd be playing the ****ing Bengals. I'd get drunk from happiness knowing we could be playing them
The Chiefs that are currently 9-6 and losing to the Bengals at home?
 
Bills have the tie breaker over the Chiefs

If we lose to the Bills then you’re probably rooting for Chiefs to lose in your scenario to avoid 3/6 matchup @ Buffalo

Nightmare any way you cut it. If you can win @ Jacksonville or KC, you’re only setting up for a divisional game on the road @ Baltimore. Can you dream up this franchise getting to the Super Bowl by winning AT KC, Baltimore, and Buffalo in 3 playoff games? lol. If we don’t win next Sunday then the season is surely over.

If we can proceed from today’s disaster to securing the 2 seed then that is another discussion. Otherwise we are in too deep.
 
If we beat Buffalo and Tenn beats Jax… we get either Jax or Pittsburgh in Miami.

If we beat Buffalo and Jax beats Tenn then we get Buffalo in Miami.

If we lose to Buffalo we go to KC.

That’s it
 
I'm not more worried about the Chiefs than anyone else. They don't have the 12th man on their side in the refs anymore and everyone except for Chiefs fans are pretty tired of seeing Mahomes whine and his receivers drop passes. If we end up playing them it will be the most fair game we've played against them in years, and that's not even considering that Mahomes is losing his composure the first time he has to deal with subpar receivers and lineplay in conjunction, and isn't the darling of the refs.
 
