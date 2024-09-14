 Give props to Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Give props to Buffalo

Are you kidding? You want me to jack off buffalo because they hammered a nail into wood? Wasn't like we prepared for them based on the last 14 times we lost to them.

They could beat us 70-0 id still be saying Buck Fuffalo all day every day.
 
davet said:
They were right, we were wrong
Who is we? If you expected to beat Buffalo, bad call. No one outside the Dolphins fan bubble of dork aqua glasses thought this.

Please point to what we did in the off-season, to even give reason to believe we could overcome this hurdle, and prevent Fluffalo flogging us like they always do.

Was it Poyer, Fuller, or Calais signing that convinced you this time.

It could have been our division after New England reign of terror, however when you have proven imbeciles running the franchise, it's best to expect the worst and be surprised.

I've been dealing with 25 years of misery now, I always expect the worst. Only an insane person or a new fan would expect different results when they serve us up the same stale kibbles every year.
 
I agree. They have Miami's number and are living in their heads. So why not poor it on. Miami beat Buffalo 20 straight times. I can only imagine how that felt.
 
I knew full well we were going to lose. Not only did the dolphins lose the game, we lost all hope for several years
 
Better than the original post. But I'm still confused as to what made you think we didn't already respect buffalos ability as opponents?

Hell I have 3 Bills starting on my fantasy team including Josh Allen at QB. I didn't want them cause I friggin hate that team but youd have to be an idiot to underestimate their talent, and others kept leaving them in the draft board.

But I digress, why are we giving them credit? They didn't beat anybody because we aren't somebody.

Maybe when they win their first SB in franchise history I'll give them a pat on the head.
 
