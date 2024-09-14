Give props to Buffalo

Who is we? If you expected to beat Buffalo, bad call. No one outside the Dolphins fan bubble of dork aqua glasses thought this.



Please point to what we did in the off-season, to even give reason to believe we could overcome this hurdle, and prevent Fluffalo flogging us like they always do.



Was it Poyer, Fuller, or Calais signing that convinced you this time.



It could have been our division after New England reign of terror, however when you have proven imbeciles running the franchise, it's best to expect the worst and be surprised.



I've been dealing with 25 years of misery now, I always expect the worst. Only an insane person or a new fan would expect different results when they serve us up the same stale kibbles every year.