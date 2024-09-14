Give props to Buffalo

Got away with one there Fins.
They were right, we were wrongAre you kidding? You want me to jack off buffalo because they hammered a nail into wood? Wasn't like we prepared for them based on the last 14 times we lost to them.
They could beat us 70-0 id still be saying Buck Fuffalo all day every day.
Ive been here longer then youTrolls these days just don't have the quality they used to..
I knew full well we were going to lose. Not only did the dolphins lose the game, we lost all hope for several yearsWho is we? If you expected to beat Buffalo, bad call. No one outside the Dolphins fan bubble of dork aqua glasses thought this.
Please point to what we did in the off-season, to even give reason to believe we could overcome this hurdle, and prevent Fluffalo flogging us like they always do.
Was it Poyer, Fuller, or Calais signing that convinced you this time.
It could have been our division after New England reign of terror, however when you have proven imbeciles running the franchise, it's best to expect the worst and be surprised.
I've been dealing with 25 years of misery now, I always expect the worst. Only an insane person or a new fan would expect different results when they serve us up the same stale kibbles every year.
Better than the original post. But I'm still confused as to what made you think we didn't already respect buffalos ability as opponents?