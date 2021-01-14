Give Tua Freedom to call plays

Phinatic8u
We got him!
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2008
- Messages
- 20,144
- Reaction score
- 9,236
- Location
- South Carolinia
Sink or swim, but let him change the plays future OC.
Are you kidding me Mac Jones better than Tua? Do you even watch college football? You must not because that's one of the most ridiculous comparisons that I've heard, and you're trolling on everything involved with Tua is a joke. If you had something to offer, and didn't bounce from one thread to the next saying the same s***, which is strictly opinion, you possibly would be taking a little bit more serious.In college, against inferior talent.
Was this quote before this current season in which Mac Jones showed that he is better than Tua?
In college, against inferior talent.
Was this quote before this current season in which Mac Jones showed that he is better than Tua?
Didn't we have the same argument about Tannehill? They wouldn't let him audible?
Sink or swim, but let him change the plays future OC.
Go go-go. I feel like it is on the quarterback to not accept that answer. If you are confident in your abilities you dont allow a coach to do that.Didn't we have the same argument about Tannehill? They wouldn't let him audible?
I can see that.Go go-go. I feel like it is on the quarterback to not accept that answer. If you are confident in your abilities you dont allow a coach to do that.