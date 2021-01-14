 Give Tua Freedom to call plays | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Give Tua Freedom to call plays

danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
999
Reaction score
938
DannyMcCoy said:
In college, against inferior talent.
Was this quote before this current season in which Mac Jones showed that he is better than Tua?
Click to expand...
Are you kidding me Mac Jones better than Tua? Do you even watch college football? You must not because that's one of the most ridiculous comparisons that I've heard, and you're trolling on everything involved with Tua is a joke. If you had something to offer, and didn't bounce from one thread to the next saying the same s***, which is strictly opinion, you possibly would be taking a little bit more serious.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,451
Reaction score
4,269
Gailey clearly didn't give Tua the authority to run that offense. TBH I can understand why he was reluctant to hand over the keys, this kid didn't get a proper pre-season, had no history and therefore trust built up with Chan and the smart thing to do with rookies is to keep them on a controlled lease. I wouldn't therefore put any blame at all on Gailey for that approach.

CK is right though to point this out because next year that does need to change. This is an aspect of QBing that hasn't really be talked about much as lots of folks have already made up their minds on Tua. I believe Tua will show everyone next season, if he's given a chance to, how football smart he is. The OC choice is so critical for Tua and this team, Flores simply has to get it right this time.
 
D

DannyMcCoy

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 28, 2020
Messages
161
Reaction score
182
Age
37
Location
Usa
Fin-Loco said:
Didn't we have the same argument about Tannehill? They wouldn't let him audible?
Click to expand...
Go go-go. I feel like it is on the quarterback to not accept that answer. If you are confident in your abilities you dont allow a coach to do that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom