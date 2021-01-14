Give Tua Freedom to call plays

Gailey clearly didn't give Tua the authority to run that offense. TBH I can understand why he was reluctant to hand over the keys, this kid didn't get a proper pre-season, had no history and therefore trust built up with Chan and the smart thing to do with rookies is to keep them on a controlled lease. I wouldn't therefore put any blame at all on Gailey for that approach.



CK is right though to point this out because next year that does need to change. This is an aspect of QBing that hasn't really be talked about much as lots of folks have already made up their minds on Tua. I believe Tua will show everyone next season, if he's given a chance to, how football smart he is. The OC choice is so critical for Tua and this team, Flores simply has to get it right this time.