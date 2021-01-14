 Give Tua Freedom. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Give Tua Freedom.

D

DannyMcCoy

In college, against inferior talent.
Was this quote before this current season in which Mac Jones showed that he is better than Tua?
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

I was told you're not allowed to be elite at anything that isn't physical so this isn't a thing.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Mac Jones showed nothing better than Tua lmao.

I think I hear your teacher calling from zoom, you gotta finish your coloring sheets.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

DannyMcCoy said:
In college, against inferior talent.
Was this quote before this current season in which Mac Jones showed that he is better than Tua?
Are you kidding me Mac Jones better than Tua? Do you even watch college football? You must not because that's one of the most ridiculous comparisons that I've heard, and you're trolling on everything involved with Tua is a joke. If you had something to offer, and didn't bounce from one thread to the next saying the same s***, which is strictly opinion, you possibly would be taking a little bit more serious.
 
