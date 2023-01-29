 Giving credit to Ross where it's due | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Giving credit to Ross where it's due

PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,403
Reaction score
1,924
I've been very critical of Stephen Ross, but he deserves a lot of credit for shelling out the cash and doing whatever it took to get Fangio on this staff.

We were behind the 8-ball with the salary cap and the draft. I considered the problems we'd have to improving over the next couple years with getting better personnel, but I'd neglected to consider the one area we still could upgrade considerably: McDaniel's staff.

We got one of the few assistant coaches that has a chance to take what he already has and make it considerably better.

For that, Ross deserves solid kudos and I'll gladly eat my plate of crow for him hitting what's at least a deep flyball with a chance to leave the park. Love the hiring and really appreciate ownership for taking this avenue to make the Dolphins better.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
5,468
Reaction score
11,588
Location
Everywhere
For those of us always defending Ross from the hum drum lazy insinuations. Thanks.

Awesome Blake Shelton GIF by The Voice
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,635
Reaction score
46,539
Age
58
Location
My own little world
PCmor said:
I've been very critical of Stephen Ross, but he deserves a lot of credit for shelling out the cash and doing whatever it took to get Fangio on this staff.

We were behind the 8-ball with the salary cap and the draft. I considered the problems we'd have to improving over the next couple years with getting better personnel, but I'd neglected to consider the one area we still could upgrade considerably: McDaniel's staff.

We got one of the few assistant coaches that has a chance to take what he already has and make it considerably better.

For that, Ross deserves solid kudos and I'll gladly eat my plate of crow for him hitting what's at least a deep flyball with a chance to leave the park. Love the hiring and really appreciate ownership for taking this avenue to make the Dolphins better.
Click to expand...
Well, I haven't been that critical of Ross, but you have to realize that the franchise is a profitable business venture for him. He isn't shelling out anything without considering a return on that investment. I do give him credit for trying to win, but let's not pretend he is "subsidizing" the team at personal expense.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
2,023
Reaction score
4,639
Age
33
Location
New York
BahamaFinFan78 said:
All he does is to improve the team. Upgrade the stadium and training facilities, try to lose and they could have drafted Burrow, bring in Brady, bring in Sean Payton. All big moves
Click to expand...
Trying to get Flores to tank and tampering with Brady/Payton was beyond stupid. It doesn’t matter what other owners do. It cost us our 1st round pick this year and we gained literally nothing. Frankly speaking Ross isn’t a terrible owner, but he has a long history of making questionable moves to go with any positives.
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2012
Messages
1,745
Reaction score
859
Age
66
Location
SC.
Ross is good owner. Shells out the money when needed.
Open wallet for the team and facilities.
Many want to blame him for all the problems when he is not the problem.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
5,468
Reaction score
11,588
Location
Everywhere
Mach2 said:
Well, I haven't been that critical of Ross, but you have to realize that the franchise is a profitable business venture for him. He isn't shelling out anything without considering a return on that investment. I do give him credit for trying to win, but let's not pretend he is "subsidizing" the team at personal expense.
Click to expand...
Not sure what this means. He runs a business, his business signed a contract to try to make said business more profitable. Are you saying Ross didn't write a check from his personal bank account? Of course he didn't, but his business decision was to pay top dollar for the contract and that could make/cost the business money. In turn him owning percentage of said company will make/cost him personal money. So the subsidizing doesn't make any sense.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
3,476
Reaction score
7,600
Age
38
Location
Kansas
Agree kudos to Ross, he's always been willing to spend to make the team better.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,467
Reaction score
2,173
Spending money has never been an issue with Ross.
And I would like to say thank you to Mr Ross for not standing still.
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,732
Reaction score
8,242
Location
UK
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Trying to get Flores to tank and tampering with Brady/Payton was beyond stupid. It doesn’t matter what other owners do. It cost us our 1st round pick this year and we gained literally nothing. Frankly speaking Ross isn’t a terrible owner, but he has a long history of making questionable moves to go with any positives.
Click to expand...
I disagree, he did the same as every other owner
He made two mistakes
Trusting Flores
Getting caught
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
19,635
Reaction score
46,539
Age
58
Location
My own little world
E30M3 said:
Not sure what this means. He runs a business, his business signed a contract to try to make said business more profitable. Are you saying Ross didn't write a check from his personal bank account? Of course he didn't, but his business decision was to pay top dollar for the contract and that could make/cost the business money. In turn him owning percentage of said company will make/cost him personal money. So the subsidizing doesn't make any sense.
Click to expand...
I think you are agreeing with me..........
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
5,468
Reaction score
11,588
Location
Everywhere
Mach2 said:
I think you are agreeing with me..........
Click to expand...
Maybe, I was a little confused by the subsidizing use I guess. Makes it seem like he was putting personal wealth in as a portion for his own gain.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom