Giving credit to Ross where it's due

I've been very critical of Stephen Ross, but he deserves a lot of credit for shelling out the cash and doing whatever it took to get Fangio on this staff.



We were behind the 8-ball with the salary cap and the draft. I considered the problems we'd have to improving over the next couple years with getting better personnel, but I'd neglected to consider the one area we still could upgrade considerably: McDaniel's staff.



We got one of the few assistant coaches that has a chance to take what he already has and make it considerably better.



For that, Ross deserves solid kudos and I'll gladly eat my plate of crow for him hitting what's at least a deep flyball with a chance to leave the park. Love the hiring and really appreciate ownership for taking this avenue to make the Dolphins better.