 Giving up on the Lions for good (?) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Giving up on the Lions for good (?)

Hey all,

Wanted to introduce myself as a Lions fan who’s endured nearly 40 years of humiliating losses, zero tangible success and general frustration and hopelessness. I think I’ve finally had enough of them. They give me zero joy and ruin my Sundays about 80% of the time. If it weren’t for my unrealistic paranoia that they’ll turn good as soon as I give them up, I would’ve done it long ago.

But enough about those losers. I grew up a Marino fan and have always had an affinity for the Dolphins; I also love me some Tua and Waddle, so I’m dipping my toes in the water of outward Fins fandom. Feels really weird considering cheering for another team after being a Lions die-hard for nearly 40 years, but here I am. New history, new fan culture, new personnel to learn, etc., but I’m excited about the prospect of actually enjoying pro football again. :)

Looking forward to seeing you all around the forum!
 
fishfanmiami said:
I am also Canes fan and we play this year

Should be fun
I have no idea what to expect from MSU this season. Tucker turned over the majority of the roster he inherited and has plucked some nice transfers from the portal to fill the holes, but as great as Dantonio was in his prime, he left a roster devoid of talent. It’s going to take a couple more years to turn things around (if he does). That said, Tuck has surrounded himself with a staff that’s infinitely more capable than Dantonio, so I’m clinging to that in hopes we can finish around .500 and build on that.

What do you think of the Canes? I’d love to get down there for that game.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
47,392
Reaction score
101,180
We open with Alabama :bobdole:

After that we will know more but we do have plenty of talent and a solid coaching staff
You guys have a good staff too and honestly I am glad the game is in Miami
 
RedFive

RedFive

47 days until the start of the regular season
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2020
Messages
3,766
Reaction score
15,681
Location
Yavin 4
Welcome aboard @MSU_SpartFin!

I lived in Michigan until recently, and while I sympathized with fans of the Lions I never was a fan of the Motor City Kitties.

Bonus points to you for being a Spartans fan as well.
 
fishfanmiami said:
We open with Alabama :bobdole:

After that we will know more but we do have plenty of talent and a solid coaching staff
You guys have a good staff too and honestly I am glad the game is in Miami
Oh man. That’s a brutal week 1. I’ll be cheering for the Canes to catch them off guard or to ding them up a bit at the very least :)
 
MSU_SpartFin said:
Thanks! And I’m glad you were able to steer clear of them :)

What part of the state did you live in?
Just an hour's drive North of Detroit.

I will always be a fan of the Tigers, Pistons and Red Wings, but moments like the following made it impossible to ever consider the Lions.


What part of Michigan are you from?
 
