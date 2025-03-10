 Glad Dolphins Restructured Chubb But Can't Bank On Him & Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Glad Dolphins Restructured Chubb But Can't Bank On Him & Phillips

dolphinstalk.com

Glad Dolphins Restructured Chubb But Can't Bank On Him & Phillips

The Miami Dolphins and edge rusher Bradley Chubb agreed on a restructured contract this past week, which will keep Chubb with the team this year. Chubb didn’t play last year after suffering a catastrophic knee injury at the end of the 2023 season, in which he tore his ACL, Meniscus, and Patellar...
We certainly still need to draft EDGE, imo. There are plenty of FA available but most are very expensive or just aren't very good.
 
