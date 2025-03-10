DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,726
- Reaction score
- 3,832
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
Glad Dolphins Restructured Chubb But Can't Bank On Him & Phillips
The Miami Dolphins and edge rusher Bradley Chubb agreed on a restructured contract this past week, which will keep Chubb with the team this year. Chubb didn’t play last year after suffering a catastrophic knee injury at the end of the 2023 season, in which he tore his ACL, Meniscus, and Patellar...
dolphinstalk.com