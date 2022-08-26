 Glad we passed on this guy. Now we know why he dropped in the draft. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Glad we passed on this guy. Now we know why he dropped in the draft.

-81- McMichael

-81- McMichael

dolfan91

dolfan91

Unbelievable. If true, they should cut his pecker off.
Tom Cruise Fight GIF
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

So, Watson got 11 games for 24 accusations, so how does the Math workout for just one.
 
Adam First

Adam First

I know innocent until proven guilty and all that, but the fact that San Diego State knew about it and covered it up, along with the Bills knowing and willingly cutting Matt Haack giving this guy the punter job makes it even worse. Plus his lawyer gave some smarmy defense calling it a "shakedown" because he has an NFL contract. Between this and the Deshaun Watson debacle, the NFL comes out looking more and more heinous by the day.

Obligatory **** the Bills btw
 
