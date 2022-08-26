Glad we passed on this guy. Now we know why he dropped in the draft.

I know innocent until proven guilty and all that, but the fact that San Diego State knew about it and covered it up, along with the Bills knowing and willingly cutting Matt Haack giving this guy the punter job makes it even worse. Plus his lawyer gave some smarmy defense calling it a "shakedown" because he has an NFL contract. Between this and the Deshaun Watson debacle, the NFL comes out looking more and more heinous by the day.



Obligatory **** the Bills btw