Glorious. McCryCloset (Mac Jones) Being Shopped

That made my day. A Phins fan in Boston needs to print that 5k times and rent a helicopter to rain it over Mac's house. Think he was sensitive before? Give it a day. Kleenex should sponsor him.
Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason - ProFootballTalk
No, things aren’t going well between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.Following the posting of the item regarding the lingering tension between coach Bill Belichick and the 2021 first-rounder, more information has trickled in.Per a source with knowledge of the situation...
