K-Rob said: This has probably been beat to death in other threads but I've always felt that Parker wasn't worthy of a WR1 designation. His inability to get any kind of separation (and his health issues) prohibit that. But Parker as a WR3 is an absolute luxury. He would do more for us than a 4th or 5th pick likely would. Keep him!

I’ve been adamant about getting rid of Parker if Miami is depending on him to be a 1st or 2nd option. Because that’s a bad idea. Like you I’ve said they been using him wrong, he needs to thrive as a 3rd for 4th option. They never gotten him legit WRs to play with. Now that Miami apparently has that I think Miami should keep Parker in that 3rd or 4th role. Parker might potentially be another weapon…finally.