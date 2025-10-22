GM, Coach, QB: All Inter-Related, All Need To Be Solved For

phinsforlife said: Tell that to Howie Roseman. Wonder how that guy keeps going to Super Bowls. I guess Nick Siriani is the best GM in the business, and Roseman is just stealing all the credit! Click to expand...

You're taking my position to far. You know Roseman doesn't give the HC what he wants and, instead, ignores Siriani how? And Roseman, by himself, evaluates all players? No, you didn't say that. My guess is Roseman and Siriani work well together AND Roseman has accumulated an NFL-level scouting department. Based on no evidence, I'm betting Roseman DOES have a top scouting department, Siriani can evaluate talent and his staff can evaluate and coach up talent. And, again, based on no evidence, I'd bet, if there is a tie vote, Roseman defers to Siriani. THAT, IMO, is what good GMs do . . . get the HC everything he needs, based on cap and other factors. Roseman apparently has bilt a good organization, found a good HC, and trusts the judgement of the HC. That's his job. Not making individual draft picks.Grier? I've said for a long time, his scouting department is BAD. The HCs hired are bad at evaluation. Grier, the little evaluation he does, is BAD at evaluation. That is why my arguement has been Grier's failure is the organization.Keep in mind, if Grier is gone Jan. 2, 2026, I won't shed a tear. BUT, it is possible Grier returns in '26. Hoping he is gone is just that - hoping. Yes, he MAY retire. He MAY be fired or promoted. But we're talking about Ross and his record. My position is, if Grier remains, he should be prohibited from player decisions. For those thinking he makes all draft/FA picks by himself, that should relieve some of the panic. A new GM can change that, but I'm not as confident as most there will be a new GM.