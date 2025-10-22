 GM, Coach, QB: All Inter-Related, All Need To Be Solved For | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

GM, Coach, QB: All Inter-Related, All Need To Be Solved For

This is the spot we are in. We need to fix the 3 most important things in the organization (I know the owner makes 4 and that is the most important but its not changing).

I think people, including me, often tend to think about things in a silo. In reality, they are all inter-related. Sadly, we are in the box of needing to solve for the three biggest issues a team has. Each thing does not happen in a vacuum.

The bright side is, there is a logical order to this. GM, coach, QB. We have not followed this logical order under Ross's ownership. Ross has paired GMs with coaches they have not hired and we have hired coaches that are not good fits for our QB. We have hired bad people, and have had bad alignment.

My view, hire the good GM. The GM should hire the coach. That group should be aligned on the choice of QB. And in my view, be patient in that regard.

Assuming we hire a new GM, I believe there will be early clues if the new GM is good and if Ross has changed his stripes.

If the new GM hires a first time head coach, and we use our high draft pick on a QB right off the bat, my suspicion is nothing will have changed, and Ross has not changed his stripes, and we have just hired another gutless yes man as the GM. Do you really want to bring a first time HC into this mess? Do you really want to bring a rookie QB into this mess along with a first time inexperienced HC? This is just one more example of Ross rolling the dice to find a quick fix. Do the math. Odds of first time HC walking into this mess and being good? Probably 20% (incidentally we seem to change HC every 3-5 years on average). Odds of the QB we take in next years class, walking into this situation, and being good, probably 20% (incidentally we have seemed to change our starting QB every 3-5 years on average). Multiply them both 4% chance this strategy works out. 4% is actually higher than the number of playoff games per year we have won in the last 25 years. Use your own numbers. You get the point. This strategy can work, but the odds are slim, as our own history shows.

If Ross finally hires a good GM with some discipline who is not a yes man looking for a quick fix, my guess is said GM will lean towards a HC with prior experience, or if it is a first timer, that coach will also have an enormous amount of experience and be a disciplinarian and a tough guy that is capable of changing the culture here. I also believe said GM and HC will be patient with regard to drafting the QB (or finding the QB another way as many teams have), and first focus on fixing the culture and re-building this thing inside out from the trenches, and then bring the QB into a good situation.

The hiring, and the strategy the new hires employ, will tell us a fair bit with regard to the question of whether or not anything is changing around here.

This was my prior post with regard to being patient about finding a new QB - https://finheaven.com/threads/do-no...e-organization-are-on-the-right-track.388528/. It was quite controversial. It was my view that a good GM will be patient and follow this strategy. Others seemed to think it is all about the QB, and we should instantly use our high draft pick next year on whoever the QB is that is available at the spot. I strongly disagree, but I know that is a common opinion. My view, not only is it not the right time to do this, but you will be passing on a much higher graded player at another position to do this. That is the history of the Grier Dolphins. Drafting for perceived need, as opposed to going BPA, and constantly ending up with no bueno as opposed to really good players at other positions, just like we did in this years draft.
 
First, I'm odd man out. My 1st choice is a HC *IF* that HC is given dictatorial authority. That is, Grier-neutered. The HC decides on draft picks/FAs/contracts/scouts. Grier is his authority subordinate. Few (none?) here will agree. The problem isn't Grier. The problem is Grier with authority.
"If the new GM hires a first time head coach . . ." Keep in mind the new GM may have no choice but a newbie. I agree with the QB. Some bad team always drafts a can't-miss QB. Usually it fails. Now, if the HC is convinced the guy is the next Montana, it's his call. But a QB on a bad team isn't my preference.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
First, I'm odd man out. My 1st choice is a HC *IF* that HC is given dictatorial authority. That is, Grier-neutered. The HC decides on draft picks/FAs/contracts/scouts. Grier is his authority subordinate. Few (none?) here will agree. The problem isn't Grier. The problem is Grier with authority.
"If the new GM hires a first time head coach . . ." Keep in mind the new GM may have no choice but a newbie. I agree with the QB. Some bad team always drafts a can't-miss QB. Usually it fails. Now, if the HC is convinced the guy is the next Montana, it's his call. But a QB on a bad team isn't my preference.
Click to expand...
It feels like your reasoning is grasping at straws. If the GM having authority is an issue, the GM (by default) is also an issue.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
It feels like your reasoning is grasping at straws. If the GM having authority is an issue, the GM (by default) is also an issue.
Click to expand...

I realize it may be a game, but *IF* the complaint is Greir makes bad decisions on draft/FA, the solution could be a new GM or prevent Grier from making decisions. JMHO, but if the HC lives and dies by his success, he should make all personnel decisions. NOT the GM.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
I realize it may be a game, but *IF* the complaint is Greir makes bad decisions on draft/FA, the solution could be a new GM or prevent Grier from making decisions. JMHO, but if the HC lives and dies by his success, he should make all personnel decisions. NOT the GM.
Click to expand...
Tell that to Howie Roseman. Wonder how that guy keeps going to Super Bowls. I guess Nick Siriani is the best GM in the business, and Roseman is just stealing all the credit! At any rate, I do not want to go in circles on this debate. It will go nowhere. Not the main point of the thread either, although of course you are free to comment on whatever you want. But I am fatigued by your view of Grier and this argument. We are never going to agree.
 
Non Dolphins related but I feel it applies. Lets take the Jags situation in the offseason. Shad hires Bosseli a former Jag as an EVP which I thought an excellent move. They go through a ton of HC interviews and are repeatedly told they wont work with then GM Trent Ballke. Coen finally aggress to come back to another interview after Balke was fired, and gets the job before the end up hiring their new GM James Gladstone. As far as QB I never like Trevor Lawrence he is worse than Tua imo.

So I think each situation is different, but those in Ross ear aren't giving him the right guidance as of now. We need a GM who is experienced and strong in scouting and such first and formemost.
 
jaxphin38 said:
Non Dolphins related but I feel it applies. Lets take the Jags situation in the offseason. Shad hires Bosseli a former Jag as an EVP which I thought an excellent move. They go through a ton of HC interviews and are repeatedly told they wont work with then GM Trent Ballke. Coen finally aggress to come back to another interview after Balke was fired, and gets the job before the end up hiring their new GM James Gladstone. As far as QB I never like Trevor Lawrence he is worse than Tua imo.

So I think each situation is different, but those in Ross ear aren't giving him the right guidance as of now. We need a GM who is experienced and strong in scouting and such first and formemost.
Click to expand...
Agree. Liam Coen has a chance, because he had the balls to tell the Jacksonville owner no on Ballke. It also shows you how clueless some of these owners are, and they just stick with these garbage GMs. No idea what Shad felt so wedded to Ballke to begin with, that thing was a mess under him. Jets owner sucks. Ross is a mess. So many owners just bad bad bad.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
First, I'm odd man out. My 1st choice is a HC *IF* that HC is given dictatorial authority. That is, Grier-neutered. The HC decides on draft picks/FAs/contracts/scouts. Grier is his authority subordinate. Few (none?) here will agree. The problem isn't Grier. The problem is Grier with authority.
"If the new GM hires a first time head coach . . ." Keep in mind the new GM may have no choice but a newbie. I agree with the QB. Some bad team always drafts a can't-miss QB. Usually it fails. Now, if the HC is convinced the guy is the next Montana, it's his call. But a QB on a bad team isn't my preference.
Click to expand...

That is already the case. Grier is known as a GM that gives the coach what he wants. That is a problem. Your GM cant be a pushover. The head coach needs a voice in all player moves but it should be a partnership where the GM has final say.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
First, I'm odd man out. My 1st choice is a HC *IF* that HC is given dictatorial authority. That is, Grier-neutered. The HC decides on draft picks/FAs/contracts/scouts. Grier is his authority subordinate. Few (none?) here will agree. The problem isn't Grier. The problem is Grier with authority.
"If the new GM hires a first time head coach . . ." Keep in mind the new GM may have no choice but a newbie. I agree with the QB. Some bad team always drafts a can't-miss QB. Usually it fails. Now, if the HC is convinced the guy is the next Montana, it's his call. But a QB on a bad team isn't my preference.
Click to expand...
What does grier bring so if he's just reporting to the head coach? Coffee?
 
fansinceGWilson said:
I realize it may be a game, but *IF* the complaint is Greir makes bad decisions on draft/FA, the solution could be a new GM or prevent Grier from making decisions. JMHO, but if the HC lives and dies by his success, he should make all personnel decisions. NOT the GM.
Click to expand...
GM absolutely should live and die by his decisions too. Yet this halfwit gets away with murder. Year after year of bad drafts, weak, injury prone players, players who can't tackle. Giving a dreadful contract at the wrong time to a qb with huge question marks. Falling in love with a terrible, unintelligible first time head coach (who wasn't even on any other franchises radar for a job), and sticking with him, even now, when it's been clear for a couple of years that he needed to go.

We should defo reward this ineptitude by keeping him in the organisation.
 
phinsforlife said:
Tell that to Howie Roseman. Wonder how that guy keeps going to Super Bowls. I guess Nick Siriani is the best GM in the business, and Roseman is just stealing all the credit!
Click to expand...

You're taking my position to far. You know Roseman doesn't give the HC what he wants and, instead, ignores Siriani how? And Roseman, by himself, evaluates all players? No, you didn't say that. My guess is Roseman and Siriani work well together AND Roseman has accumulated an NFL-level scouting department. Based on no evidence, I'm betting Roseman DOES have a top scouting department, Siriani can evaluate talent and his staff can evaluate and coach up talent. And, again, based on no evidence, I'd bet, if there is a tie vote, Roseman defers to Siriani. THAT, IMO, is what good GMs do . . . get the HC everything he needs, based on cap and other factors. Roseman apparently has bilt a good organization, found a good HC, and trusts the judgement of the HC. That's his job. Not making individual draft picks.
Grier? I've said for a long time, his scouting department is BAD. The HCs hired are bad at evaluation. Grier, the little evaluation he does, is BAD at evaluation. That is why my arguement has been Grier's failure is the organization.
Keep in mind, if Grier is gone Jan. 2, 2026, I won't shed a tear. BUT, it is possible Grier returns in '26. Hoping he is gone is just that - hoping. Yes, he MAY retire. He MAY be fired or promoted. But we're talking about Ross and his record. My position is, if Grier remains, he should be prohibited from player decisions. For those thinking he makes all draft/FA picks by himself, that should relieve some of the panic. A new GM can change that, but I'm not as confident as most there will be a new GM.
 
Nappy Roots said:
That is already the case. Grier is known as a GM that gives the coach what he wants. That is a problem. Your GM cant be a pushover. The head coach needs a voice in all player moves but it should be a partnership where the GM has final say.
Click to expand...

I don't know how long you've been here, but there appears to be an overwhelming consensus Grier, by himself makes draft picks and signs FAs. And I disagree the GM has final say. OK, maybe to break a tie, but that should be rare.
 
