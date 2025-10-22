GM, Coach, QB: All Inter-Related, All Need To Be Solved For

phinsforlife
#FireTuaMcGrier
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 7,214
- Reaction score
- 12,834
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
This is the spot we are in. We need to fix the 3 most important things in the organization (I know the owner makes 4 and that is the most important but its not changing).
I think people, including me, often tend to think about things in a silo. In reality, they are all inter-related. Sadly, we are in the box of needing to solve for the three biggest issues a team has. Each thing does not happen in a vacuum.
The bright side is, there is a logical order to this. GM, coach, QB. We have not followed this logical order under Ross's ownership. Ross has paired GMs with coaches they have not hired and we have hired coaches that are not good fits for our QB. We have hired bad people, and have had bad alignment.
My view, hire the good GM. The GM should hire the coach. That group should be aligned on the choice of QB. And in my view, be patient in that regard.
Assuming we hire a new GM, I believe there will be early clues if the new GM is good and if Ross has changed his stripes.
If the new GM hires a first time head coach, and we use our high draft pick on a QB right off the bat, my suspicion is nothing will have changed, and Ross has not changed his stripes, and we have just hired another gutless yes man as the GM. Do you really want to bring a first time HC into this mess? Do you really want to bring a rookie QB into this mess along with a first time inexperienced HC? This is just one more example of Ross rolling the dice to find a quick fix. Do the math. Odds of first time HC walking into this mess and being good? Probably 20% (incidentally we seem to change HC every 3-5 years on average). Odds of the QB we take in next years class, walking into this situation, and being good, probably 20% (incidentally we have seemed to change our starting QB every 3-5 years on average). Multiply them both 4% chance this strategy works out. 4% is actually higher than the number of playoff games per year we have won in the last 25 years. Use your own numbers. You get the point. This strategy can work, but the odds are slim, as our own history shows.
If Ross finally hires a good GM with some discipline who is not a yes man looking for a quick fix, my guess is said GM will lean towards a HC with prior experience, or if it is a first timer, that coach will also have an enormous amount of experience and be a disciplinarian and a tough guy that is capable of changing the culture here. I also believe said GM and HC will be patient with regard to drafting the QB (or finding the QB another way as many teams have), and first focus on fixing the culture and re-building this thing inside out from the trenches, and then bring the QB into a good situation.
The hiring, and the strategy the new hires employ, will tell us a fair bit with regard to the question of whether or not anything is changing around here.
This was my prior post with regard to being patient about finding a new QB - https://finheaven.com/threads/do-no...e-organization-are-on-the-right-track.388528/. It was quite controversial. It was my view that a good GM will be patient and follow this strategy. Others seemed to think it is all about the QB, and we should instantly use our high draft pick next year on whoever the QB is that is available at the spot. I strongly disagree, but I know that is a common opinion. My view, not only is it not the right time to do this, but you will be passing on a much higher graded player at another position to do this. That is the history of the Grier Dolphins. Drafting for perceived need, as opposed to going BPA, and constantly ending up with no bueno as opposed to really good players at other positions, just like we did in this years draft.
