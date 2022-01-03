 GM mode: Step into Chris Grier's shoes for the 2022 offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

GM mode: Step into Chris Grier's shoes for the 2022 offseason

If you were Chris Grier, how would you attack the 2022 offseason?

Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

So yesterday sucked and I'm not shocked to see people questioning whether Tua and/or the coaching staff are still part of the team's long-term plans and so I am curious to see how people would attack the upcoming offseason? Please don't use this thread to attack Tua or compare him to Herbert as that is not my goal. Missing out on Herbert should not be part of the discussion when evaluating Tua and his ability to be the future QB of this team. We need to think of missing out on Herbert as a sunk cost that we can do nothing about. Basically, if you believe Tua can become a top-10 QB in the NFL then you should invest in him regardless of what your opinion of Herbert is.

Personally, I am a Tua believer but I have to admit yesterday hit me pretty hard because it was clear Tua could not deal with the weather. Couldn't handle the wet ball and missed multiple throws on the run because he couldn't get enough power under it. Regardless of yesterday's performance, I do believe you have to consider absolutely everything when you evaluate Tua and the rest of the roster. The evaluation should include things like Tua's progress from year 1 to year 2, the limitations of the offensive line, the fact that many of our key contributors are young guys who will keep improving (Tua, Waddle, Gesicki, entire o-line besides Davis) and the replacement options if we do go a different direction at QB. As disgusted as I was with yesterday's game, I would upgrade the offense through the draft and FA and then use the 2022-23 season to complete a final evaluation of Tua and the coaching staff. My reasons for this choice are as follows:
  1. I don't personally like any of the QB's in the 2022 draft and prefer to see what Tua can do with another year and an improved offense. I would target a RB with our second round pick like Brian Robinson, Kenneth Walker, Isaiah Spiller, Zamir White, Breece Hall to name a few. I would also try to target Dameon Pierce a little later since he was extremely underused at Florida and might fly under the radar.
  2. Not sure what the exact number is but we have about $74M in cap space with only Gesicki and Ogbah needing big contracts and some very good lineman hitting FA. I would sign a stud tackle like Armstead or Brown Jr. and a guard like Scherff or Tomlinson. I would also use a first round pick on Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa, even if we need to trade up a few spots to get him. Armstead - Tomlinson - Linderbaum - Hunt - Eichenberg with Jackson, Deiter, Kindley providing some depth just looks so much better. Another option is to keep Eich on the left side and sign a premier RT (Most likely cheaper than a premier LT since the LT is usually the blind-side protector)
  3. I like the 2023 QBs much better and wouldn't be surprised if someone who's not listed below ends up shooting up draft boards after a big year. I would personally prefer Young, Stroud or Richardson over any of the 2022 QB's so it just makes sense to build the offense in 2022 and then bring one of the 2023 guys in if Tua doesn't perform.
  4. I believe continuity in the NFL is huge and I think this has played a huge role in the team's slow starts under Flores. The defense will basically field the exact same players and it will be Boyer's third year as DC so they should come out flying and while keeping Godsey would be a questionable decision, it would let the offense use the same scheme/playbook for the second straight year which would limit the team's learning curve significantly. We have had a different OC every single year under Flores and I think keeping it consistent could result in some huge benefits. Of course the offensive line will be completely different but I'm hoping having veteran guys like Armstead and Tomlinson helps solidify the line's chemistry much quicker.
  5. Ultimately, I think the 2022/23 season provides the team with the perfect opportunity to bring in multiple pieces on offense and truly evaluate the coaching staff and Tua. If it works out, then we have two first round picks in 2023 to continue to build around Tua. If it doesn't work out then we will at least have a much improved o-line with some young studs like Gesicki, Waddle and hopefully a RB above. We can clean house and the new coaching staff will have the draft capital to go get their guy while putting him in a much better position to succeed.
Of course I have thought about trading for Watson or going all in for Rodgers when he hits FA and I understand why some of you would go one of these routes but I personally wouldn't. I think the current team has too many holes and trading a bundle of picks for Watson would severely diminish our ability to fill those holes. Combine that with the ongoing allegations and I just don't believe the risk is worth the reward. I am a bit more intrigued by Rodgers but I personally wouldn't go that route either because I do believe the Fins have a great chance to set themselves up for prolonged success over the next two off-season's and I would much rather strive for prolonged success then a couple years of Rodgers. (Even though those couple years would be amazing)

Please remember this is not a thread to trash on Tua or the coaching staff. All I want to know is how everyone would approach the 2022 offseason, knowing we have tons of cap space and two first rounders in 2023 as well.

Anyways let's play GM mode - what would you guys do!

QB Draft Options:
2022 QBs - Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong
2023 QBs - Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, D.J. Uiagalelei

Current QB Options:
Deshaun Watson - Will need to trade multiple high picks to get him and he may not play again
Aaron Rodgers - Will be 39 next season and will not be cheap
Russell Wilson - Seen some trade rumors with him, will take multiple high picks and will be 34 next season

I'm also curious to know where everyone stands on George Godsey as the OC.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

None of those options would be my way to go. Keep Tua for his entire rookie contract.
1st round go for best player available: Center, LB or CB.
2nd round: RB.
3rd round: Billy Zappe, QB.
4th round RB: James Cooks. It's time to heavily invest in our running game. We've ignored it for too long.
Trade Howard, he is now a Diva that refuses to tackle.
Sign some great O-lineman.
Win the Superbowl.
 
Kebo

Kebo

The first thing you build when building a football team is the trenches. Obviously you start by keeping Ogbah. You invest heavily in the OL. Get proven players in free agency. Draft another stud WR like Treylon Burks. Middle of the draft, take a good RB.

Let Gesicki walk. Cut bait with Jessie Davis. Commit to the running game.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Really well thought out post. Thank you for that. I don't think Tua is the guy. But, he's decent enough until we get the real guy. I would definitely poke around a bit for Wilson, Rodgers and Watson. If Watson is free of his drama I go with him as he wants to be here. I go OL in FA. We've chucked more than enough top draft picks at that. OC wise, see if the right package gets Dorsey to come down as OC and Assist HC. Draft, my top two picks are the best WR and RB available (don't know names this early yet).
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Add crunch games, where the stakes are high, against quality opponents.

Time will tell but i say no.

With that being said… free agency for a decent backup QB who can stopgap if TUA regresses anymore. I genuinely want to go after a QB1 in FA but i understand it will be expensive and limit our ability for anything else. I feel like the time to strike is now with this defense… i guess it may be another year of hope TUA is the guy we need him to be…
 
F

Finsup4ever

If we can get a cleared to play Watson or Rodgers, then do it. If not, then stick with Tua another year. Draft him another weapon or 2 and a RB. Improve the Oline through free agency. If Tua still doesn't raise his level of play, then draft QB in 2023
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I posted this in another thread but here it is here as it fits Wont talk specific names until later in the offseason after staff moves, tags, etc happen.

Early look into Offseason Wont say names of who to sign as it is useless until the Tags handed out... 39 players on contract.

QB (1)
Tua only QB on contract. Will need to do something here so it is either draft another QB to compete, go trade for a Starter making TUA the BU, then no longer have a Cheap QB Contract instead your BU on a rookie deal and 30M AAV tied up in the new one. I think I would just spend the 5-9M AAV on a veteran BU here and roll with Tua.

RB (3)
Only Gaskin and Bowden on contract - Ahmed would be an easy ERFA tender so I am counting him in the 3. I think RBs are well RBs, if you want I probably would draft one here in rounds 3-5 and call it a day in this position.

WR (4)
Parker, Waddle, Hurns, Merritt on contract - Williams is an RFA so I would think could tender him with no losing him probably low tender will be fine. That would put 5 WRs on Contract. I think you need to sign Vet x2 and Draft one in rounds 1-3.

TE (3)
The TE room of 3 with a young draft pick in the mix tells me you may roll with what you have Carter, Shaheen, Long. I would think you could bring Gesicki back if you are ok with using the Franchise Tag in the TE position.

OL (10)
so having Davis, Jackson, Hunt, Eichenberg, Little, Deiter, Kindley, Jones, Coleman and Tom (EFRA) back there will be alot of movement here. This is the area I would spend most of my resources on sign Vets and Draft. I see Fins looking for at least 3 starters here in the offseason.

DL (6)
Wilkins, Butler, Sieler, Phillips, Davis, Hodge - Probably fine here, though I probably would bring back Ogbah.

LB (3)
Baker, Van Ginkel Munson on contract, This is a unit that needs work. I think Baker likely has saved his career moving to the OLB spot. But the rest woof.

Secondary (9)
Big money in this position group with Jones and Howard. Then a decent middle class (3-6M range) in Rose, Iggy, Fejedelem, round out with Holland, Jones, Campbell (EFRA), Williams. Have some RFAs could quickly tender and get back like Needham, Perry and Redwine. I would look at this position group in the draft, likely later in the draft. though do have to start lookin for replacements for the Big money eventually (and paying a QB might cause that next year with 32M tied up in 2 CBs.) But I think you are fine here too.

End of the Day I think you have a winning defense as built (fix a LBer or 2), IMO all your assets, Cap and Premium Picks should be spent on the Offensive side of the ball.
 
V

Virginia99

If and when cleared, trade for Watson. Assume that's this years 1st and next year's two 1sts. Sign two top FA O-Lineman. Sign top WR. Draft RB, ILB, BPA in remaining rounds.
 
F

Finsup4ever

I know Rodgers is getting older, but the dude can still sling it around. We have cap space. If we got Rodgers then Adams would definitely have interest in coming too. Rodgers throwing to Adams, Waddle, and Parker? Yes please! We probably trade our 1st and 2nd, so grab a RB in the 3rd. Bring Ogbah back. Whatever money is left goes Oline
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Tua needs to show up this last game to gain some confidence from this staff and most fans. He hasn't been progressing these last few weeks and if anything he has taken a step back.

What sucks is that if Tua doesn't work out for us then we will have to "go all in" at a QB to take that next step. Whether it be for a proven QB like Watson, Wilson (I think we have no chance of Rodgers coming here), or a unproven rookie which we will have to trade up to get one and the 2023 draft is supposed to be a better QB class and by that time there will several teams wanting to get a QB. Lots of QB needy teams.

Seems like trading the farm away is the only option if Tua fails. Unless we tank again and none of us want that. Slim chance our QB of choice just falls into our laps and outside the 1st round QBs rarely work out long term.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Tua is ok but he is not going live up too expectation dolphins want or looking for. They need find another qb.. faN are going have mix feeling on Tua as long as he here.
 
