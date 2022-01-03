GM mode: Step into Chris Grier's shoes for the 2022 offseason

I don't personally like any of the QB's in the 2022 draft and prefer to see what Tua can do with another year and an improved offense. I would target a RB with our second round pick like Brian Robinson, Kenneth Walker, Isaiah Spiller, Zamir White, Breece Hall to name a few. I would also try to target Dameon Pierce a little later since he was extremely underused at Florida and might fly under the radar. Not sure what the exact number is but we have about $74M in cap space with only Gesicki and Ogbah needing big contracts and some very good lineman hitting FA. I would sign a stud tackle like Armstead or Brown Jr. and a guard like Scherff or Tomlinson. I would also use a first round pick on Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa, even if we need to trade up a few spots to get him. Armstead - Tomlinson - Linderbaum - Hunt - Eichenberg with Jackson, Deiter, Kindley providing some depth just looks so much better. Another option is to keep Eich on the left side and sign a premier RT (Most likely cheaper than a premier LT since the LT is usually the blind-side protector) I like the 2023 QBs much better and wouldn't be surprised if someone who's not listed below ends up shooting up draft boards after a big year. I would personally prefer Young, Stroud or Richardson over any of the 2022 QB's so it just makes sense to build the offense in 2022 and then bring one of the 2023 guys in if Tua doesn't perform. I believe continuity in the NFL is huge and I think this has played a huge role in the team's slow starts under Flores. The defense will basically field the exact same players and it will be Boyer's third year as DC so they should come out flying and while keeping Godsey would be a questionable decision, it would let the offense use the same scheme/playbook for the second straight year which would limit the team's learning curve significantly. We have had a different OC every single year under Flores and I think keeping it consistent could result in some huge benefits. Of course the offensive line will be completely different but I'm hoping having veteran guys like Armstead and Tomlinson helps solidify the line's chemistry much quicker. Ultimately, I think the 2022/23 season provides the team with the perfect opportunity to bring in multiple pieces on offense and truly evaluate the coaching staff and Tua. If it works out, then we have two first round picks in 2023 to continue to build around Tua. If it doesn't work out then we will at least have a much improved o-line with some young studs like Gesicki, Waddle and hopefully a RB above. We can clean house and the new coaching staff will have the draft capital to go get their guy while putting him in a much better position to succeed.

So yesterday sucked and I'm not shocked to see people questioning whether Tua and/or the coaching staff are still part of the team's long-term plans and so I am curious to see how people would attack the upcoming offseason? Please don't use this thread to attack Tua or compare him to Herbert as that is not my goal. Missing out on Herbert should not be part of the discussion when evaluating Tua and his ability to be the future QB of this team. We need to think of missing out on Herbert as a sunk cost that we can do nothing about. Basically, if you believe Tua can become a top-10 QB in the NFL then you should invest in him regardless of what your opinion of Herbert is.Personally, I am a Tua believer but I have to admit yesterday hit me pretty hard because it was clear Tua could not deal with the weather. Couldn't handle the wet ball and missed multiple throws on the run because he couldn't get enough power under it. Regardless of yesterday's performance, I do believe you have to consider absolutely everything when you evaluate Tua and the rest of the roster. The evaluation should include things like Tua's progress from year 1 to year 2, the limitations of the offensive line, the fact that many of our key contributors are young guys who will keep improving (Tua, Waddle, Gesicki, entire o-line besides Davis) and the replacement options if we do go a different direction at QB. As disgusted as I was with yesterday's game, I would upgrade the offense through the draft and FA and then use the 2022-23 season to complete a final evaluation of Tua and the coaching staff. My reasons for this choice are as follows:Of course I have thought about trading for Watson or going all in for Rodgers when he hits FA and I understand why some of you would go one of these routes but I personally wouldn't. I think the current team has too many holes and trading a bundle of picks for Watson would severely diminish our ability to fill those holes. Combine that with the ongoing allegations and I just don't believe the risk is worth the reward. I am a bit more intrigued by Rodgers but I personally wouldn't go that route either because I do believe the Fins have a great chance to set themselves up for prolonged success over the next two off-season's and I would much rather strive for prolonged success then a couple years of Rodgers. (Even though those couple years would be amazing)Please remember this is not a thread to trash on Tua or the coaching staff. All I want to know is how everyone would approach the 2022 offseason, knowing we have tons of cap space and two first rounders in 2023 as well.Anyways let's play GM mode - what would you guys do!2022 QBs - Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong2023 QBs - Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, D.J. UiagaleleiDeshaun Watson - Will need to trade multiple high picks to get him and he may not play againAaron Rodgers - Will be 39 next season and will not be cheapRussell Wilson - Seen some trade rumors with him, will take multiple high picks and will be 34 next seasonI'm also curious to know where everyone stands on George Godsey as the OC.