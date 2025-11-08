GM Search: Draft Performance

So this is a bit of a work in progress, but I redrafted the years 2013-2023, and assessed the ROI of each pick by each GM, year-by-year. Missing on a 1st round pick was heavily penalized, while hitting on a late one or picking up a valuable UDFA helped their scores. Next, I averaged them across the decade and came up with the following somewhat unsurprising list. It's subject to my biases, so not completely scientific, but I think it tracks pretty well with real-life results. It was done with an open mind; I did not build a case for a particular GM and then use AI to support my biases. I simply graded the work of 40 GMs across a decade, and these are the results.
What do the results tell us? The best GMs are spoken for. Shocking, I know, but what stands out to me is the work that Jon Robinson did early on in Tennessee, where he built a tough core through some impressive work. While I do have some level of concern that his vision is dated, he's not even 50, so I doubt he's completed his evolution as an executive. I think he could form a formidable duo if he was married with someone more analytics leaning. I also don't think that his evaluation of QBs is particularly strong, but perhaps someone like Bobby Slowik could help him bridge that gap, installing a tough and disciplined system without lagging behind the rest of the league offensively. I'd be curious to hear him address his late failures in Tennessee, and what strategy he would employ to reshape this roster as quickly as possible. I haven't assessed his work in free agency yet, but the draft part is compelling. If we change coaching philosophy after the season, I would think that they'll talk to Robinson and Ray Agnew. After initially inheriting Mike Mularkey, he made right by bringing in Vrabel, so it would seem that he prizes tough, fundamental-oriented, disciplined leaders. On the flip side, if they're planning to retain McDaniel long-term, then it would probably serve them better to make a run at Jon Weisz, who is credited with fine-tuning the logic of the Eagles' modern decision matrix. I know a lot of you are done with McDaniel, but it would be interesting to see what would happen if the trenches were finally stabilized.
TLDR; I did a bunch of calculations based on a decade of redrafts. Jon Robinson soured his legacy in Tennessee with successive misses, which led to his termination. However, before that he was among the best in the business in terms of drafting. If we really want to blow it up and put in place a very different coach and culture, then he is someone that warrants serious consideration IMHO.
Cherry-picked, but for reference, even with a down draft in '18, he picked 13 starters over 4 years. During that same period, Grier drafted 7 (VanGinkel didn't start here).
2016: Jack Conklin, Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard
2017: Adoree Jackson, Jonnu Smith, Jayon Brown (pre-injuries)
2018: Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry
2019: Jeffery Simmons, AJ Brown, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker, David Long Jr.
For further reference (and misery), here's a direct comparison of the results when both GMs were in similar areas of the draft.
2016: Robinson selected Conklin over Tunsil, likely over the gas mask incident. Later, Grier took X in front of Derrick Henry. X gave us some great years, but Henry is an all-timer.
2017: No picks in the same range, but Corey Davis was an ok #2 for a few years, while our 1st round pick Charles Harris gave us nothing but heartache for passing over TJ Watt.
2018: Robinson nabbed Harold Landry just in front of us, leading to the Gesicki pick. Landry has accumulated over 50 career sacks and counting.
2019: Grier took Wilkins, while Robinson drafted Simmons 6 picks later. Tennessee got a starting G in Nate Davis at #82, after Grier took Michael Deiter at #78.
PS: I really expected guys like Tom Telesco and Thomas Dimitroff to land higher on the list based on team success during that period.
PPS: I find it gratifying that the TV guys have abysmal records. Remember that the next time Omar talks up Louis Riddick.
Rank
GM
Primary Teams
Active Drafts
Avg ROI
1
Eric DeCosta / Ozzie Newsome
Baltimore Ravens
13-23
92.4
2
Brad Holmes
Detroit Lions
21-23
91.8
3
Howie Roseman
Philadelphia Eagles
16-23
90.9
4
John Lynch
San Francisco 49ers
17-23
89.3
5
Brett Veach
Kansas City Chiefs
17-23
88.6
6
John Schneider
Seattle Seahawks
13-23
88
7
Jason Licht
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14-23
85.2
8
Chris Ballard
Indianapolis Colts
17-23
84.9
9
Kevin Colbert / Omar Khan
Pittsburgh Steelers
13-23
84.3
10
Brandon Beane
Buffalo Bills
17-23
83.2
11
Jon Robinson
Tennessee Titans
16-22
83
12
Duke Tobin
Cincinnati Bengals
13-23
82.5
13
Mickey Loomis / Jeff Ireland
New Orleans Saints
13-23
81.8
14
Les Snead
Los Angeles Rams
13-23
81
15
Nick Caserio
Houston Texans
21-23
80.7
16
Rick Spielman
Minnesota Vikings
13-21
80.3
17
Brian Gutekunst
Green Bay Packers
18-23
79.8
18
George Paton / John Elway
Denver Broncos
13-23
79.5
19
Ryan Poles / Ryan Pace
Chicago Bears
15-23
78.6
20
John Dorsey
Chiefs / Browns
13-19
78
21
Joe Douglas
New York Jets
19-23
76.8
22
Terry Fontenot
Atlanta Falcons
21-23
75.9
23
Chris Grier
Miami Dolphins
16-23
74.2
24
Dave Gettleman
Panthers / Giants
13-21
73.6
25
Tom Telesco
L.A. Chargers
13-23
70.9
26
Martin Mayhew / Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders
13-23
70.6
27
Dave Ziegler / Mike Mayock
Las Vegas Raiders
19-23
70.3
28
Steve Keim / Monti Ossenfort
Arizona Cardinals
13-23
69.3
29
Trent Baalke
Jacksonville Jaguars
21-23
67.8
30
Scott Fitterer
Carolina Panthers
21-23
67.5
31
Bill Belichick (GM duties)
New England Patriots
13-23
64.9
32
Joe Schoen
New York Giants
22-23
63.8
33
Andrew Berry
Cleveland Browns
20-23
63.3
34
Thomas Dimitroff
Atlanta Falcons
13-20
62.7
35
Reggie McKenzie
Oakland Raiders
13-18
61.8
36
David Caldwell
Jacksonville Jaguars
13-20
60.9
37
Jerry Reese
New York Giants
13-17
59.7
38
Michael Lombardi / Ray Farmer / Sashi Brown
Cleveland Browns
13-19
58.4
39
Bruce Allen
Washington
13-19
57.9
40
Phil Emery
Chicago Bears
13-14
56.3
