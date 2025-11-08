GM Search: Draft Performance

Rank​ GM​ Primary Teams​ Active Drafts​ Avg ROI​ 1​ Eric DeCosta / Ozzie Newsome​ Baltimore Ravens​ 13-23​ 92.4​ 2​ Brad Holmes​ Detroit Lions​ 21-23​ 91.8​ 3​ Howie Roseman​ Philadelphia Eagles​ 16-23​ 90.9​ 4​ John Lynch​ San Francisco 49ers​ 17-23​ 89.3​ 5​ Brett Veach​ Kansas City Chiefs​ 17-23​ 88.6​ 6​ John Schneider​ Seattle Seahawks​ 13-23​ 88​ 7​ Jason Licht​ Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 14-23​ 85.2​ 8​ Chris Ballard​ Indianapolis Colts​ 17-23​ 84.9​ 9​ Kevin Colbert / Omar Khan​ Pittsburgh Steelers​ 13-23​ 84.3​ 10​ Brandon Beane​ Buffalo Bills​ 17-23​ 83.2​ 11​ Jon Robinson​ Tennessee Titans​ 16-22​ 83​ 12​ Duke Tobin​ Cincinnati Bengals​ 13-23​ 82.5​ 13​ Mickey Loomis / Jeff Ireland​ New Orleans Saints​ 13-23​ 81.8​ 14​ Les Snead​ Los Angeles Rams​ 13-23​ 81​ 15​ Nick Caserio​ Houston Texans​ 21-23​ 80.7​ 16​ Rick Spielman​ Minnesota Vikings​ 13-21​ 80.3​ 17​ Brian Gutekunst​ Green Bay Packers​ 18-23​ 79.8​ 18​ George Paton / John Elway​ Denver Broncos​ 13-23​ 79.5​ 19​ Ryan Poles / Ryan Pace​ Chicago Bears​ 15-23​ 78.6​ 20​ John Dorsey​ Chiefs / Browns​ 13-19​ 78​ 21​ Joe Douglas​ New York Jets​ 19-23​ 76.8​ 22​ Terry Fontenot​ Atlanta Falcons​ 21-23​ 75.9​ 23​ Chris Grier​ Miami Dolphins​ 16-23​ 74.2​ 24​ Dave Gettleman​ Panthers / Giants​ 13-21​ 73.6​ 25​ Tom Telesco​ L.A. Chargers​ 13-23​ 70.9​ 26​ Martin Mayhew / Ron Rivera​ Washington Commanders​ 13-23​ 70.6​ 27​ Dave Ziegler / Mike Mayock​ Las Vegas Raiders​ 19-23​ 70.3​ 28​ Steve Keim / Monti Ossenfort​ Arizona Cardinals​ 13-23​ 69.3​ 29​ Trent Baalke​ Jacksonville Jaguars​ 21-23​ 67.8​ 30​ Scott Fitterer​ Carolina Panthers​ 21-23​ 67.5​ 31​ Bill Belichick (GM duties)​ New England Patriots​ 13-23​ 64.9​ 32​ Joe Schoen​ New York Giants​ 22-23​ 63.8​ 33​ Andrew Berry​ Cleveland Browns​ 20-23​ 63.3​ 34​ Thomas Dimitroff​ Atlanta Falcons​ 13-20​ 62.7​ 35​ Reggie McKenzie​ Oakland Raiders​ 13-18​ 61.8​ 36​ David Caldwell​ Jacksonville Jaguars​ 13-20​ 60.9​ 37​ Jerry Reese​ New York Giants​ 13-17​ 59.7​ 38​ Michael Lombardi / Ray Farmer / Sashi Brown​ Cleveland Browns​ 13-19​ 58.4​ 39​ Bruce Allen​ Washington​ 13-19​ 57.9​ 40​ Phil Emery​ Chicago Bears​ 13-14​ 56.3​

So this is a bit of a work in progress, but I redrafted the years 2013-2023, and assessed the ROI of each pick by each GM, year-by-year. Missing on a 1st round pick was heavily penalized, while hitting on a late one or picking up a valuable UDFA helped their scores. Next, I averaged them across the decade and came up with the following somewhat unsurprising list. It's subject to my biases, so not completely scientific, but I think it tracks pretty well with real-life results. It was done with an open mind; I did not build a case for a particular GM and then use AI to support my biases. I simply graded the work of 40 GMs across a decade, and these are the results.What do the results tell us? The best GMs are spoken for. Shocking, I know, but what stands out to me is the work that Jon Robinson did early on in Tennessee, where he built a tough core through some impressive work. While I do have some level of concern that his vision is dated, he's not even 50, so I doubt he's completed his evolution as an executive. I think he could form a formidable duo if he was married with someone more analytics leaning. I also don't think that his evaluation of QBs is particularly strong, but perhaps someone like Bobby Slowik could help him bridge that gap, installing a tough and disciplined system without lagging behind the rest of the league offensively. I'd be curious to hear him address his late failures in Tennessee, and what strategy he would employ to reshape this roster as quickly as possible. I haven't assessed his work in free agency yet, but the draft part is compelling. If we change coaching philosophy after the season, I would think that they'll talk to Robinson and Ray Agnew. After initially inheriting Mike Mularkey, he made right by bringing in Vrabel, so it would seem that he prizes tough, fundamental-oriented, disciplined leaders. On the flip side, if they're planning to retain McDaniel long-term, then it would probably serve them better to make a run at Jon Weisz, who is credited with fine-tuning the logic of the Eagles' modern decision matrix. I know a lot of you are done with McDaniel, but it would be interesting to see what would happen if the trenches were finally stabilized.I did a bunch of calculations based on a decade of redrafts. Jon Robinson soured his legacy in Tennessee with successive misses, which led to his termination. However, before that he was among the best in the business in terms of drafting. If we really want to blow it up and put in place a very different coach and culture, then he is someone that warrants serious consideration IMHO.Cherry-picked, but for reference, even with a down draft in '18, he picked 13 starters over 4 years. During that same period, Grier drafted 7 (VanGinkel didn't start here).2016: Jack Conklin, Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard2017: Adoree Jackson, Jonnu Smith, Jayon Brown (pre-injuries)2018: Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry2019: Jeffery Simmons, AJ Brown, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker, David Long Jr.For further reference (and misery), here's a direct comparison of the results when both GMs were in similar areas of the draft.2016: Robinson selected Conklin over Tunsil, likely over the gas mask incident. Later, Grier took X in front of Derrick Henry. X gave us some great years, but Henry is an all-timer.2017: No picks in the same range, but Corey Davis was an ok #2 for a few years, while our 1st round pick Charles Harris gave us nothing but heartache for passing over TJ Watt.2018: Robinson nabbed Harold Landry just in front of us, leading to the Gesicki pick. Landry has accumulated over 50 career sacks and counting.2019: Grier took Wilkins, while Robinson drafted Simmons 6 picks later. Tennessee got a starting G in Nate Davis at #82, after Grier took Michael Deiter at #78.PS: I really expected guys like Tom Telesco and Thomas Dimitroff to land higher on the list based on team success during that period.PPS: I find it gratifying that the TV guys have abysmal records. Remember that the next time Omar talks up Louis Riddick.