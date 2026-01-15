GM Search Targeted Quick Efficient, Head Coach Search Not So Much But Let's Hope For Accountability And Sully Making The Hire

The GM search was what many wanted. It seemed organized, and it was quick and efficient. The Dolphins seemed like they knew what they were after - a draft and develop guy that also believes in toughness in the trenches, and they found him and closed the deal.



The head coach search is quite different so far. Joe Brady makes candidate number 11, and I do not think this is because the organization watched Spinal Tap. They also seem to be all over the map with their candidates. Offensive guys, defensive guys, experienced, inexperienced, young and old. All with different philosophies. The head coach search so far seems to be the equivalent of throwing crap at the wall and seeing what sticks.



There may be reasons for this. The Dolphins fired Grier early and had a process in place for half the season to find the new GM. McDaniel was a late firing, which is not really an excuse. They should have realized McDaniel might need to go too, and been thinking about this issue in parallel. Also, the group of head coach candidates this year is not great on the surface. This does not mean none of them will turn out good, but the available candidates for the most part do not have the bonafides of guys available in previous years.



Also, objectively, this is not a compelling job. Not sure why an experienced HC would find it attractive - who wants to go through a total rebuild and likely stink the next two years? To that end, Harbaugh still has not shown up for an interview here, and maybe never will. Same issue for a first timer, although even worse, because you put your career at risk doing this. I would be worried it might be a 3-6 win team for two years and I would be fired and blamed for the whole mess, and then have to start all over again.



Side note, I am fine without Harbaugh. Now that we have a new GM, I do not think it would work with Harbaugh anyway. Harbaugh would want his own guy who is under his control, and this would be another forced marriage with a high risk of personality and philosophy clash. Although I do think this is a non-issue now anyway as Harbaugh does not seem to even want to interview here, and maybe that is part of the reason in addition to the other factors I cited.



This is where we are. What is most important to me is the new GM Sullivan makes the decision, and not Ross or someone else. It nice that Aikman is involved, but for once I want the GM to make the HC decision here, and have full accountability for it. Aikman is here today, gone tomorrow. Although he was a great QB and is a great broadcaster, there is no body of work to rely on to know how good he is at this stuff. Granted, I prefer having him involved to the group of yes men currently there, but that is like being the world's tallest midget.



At this point I am concerned about the HC search. The list of candidates is not great. All have their issues. The process seems like a muddled mess. Too many candidates, no clear direction. If there were one or two guys they really liked and were on the same page with, we would have a hire already, as opposed to new candidates added to the list every day taking the list up to 11 at this point.



What do you do if they cannot land anyone they feel strongly about? This is beyond me. No idea if it is feasible to have a bridge HC like Bevell who is under contract to administer the thing for a year? I would prefer that to hiring someone they don't like and who turns out not so good, but you end up sticking with for a few years (just like a highly drafted QB) because they are here. Do not want to end up in that situation either.



Hopefully we get someone decent. I am concerned. Given none of the candidates clearly jump out to me, what is most important to me is that the new GM Sullivan makes the decision, and the HC is fully accountable to him, and not Ross or Shore or anyone else, and that the GM and HC are on the same page with regard to how they want to build the thing. We do not want a repeat of Ross, Grier and Flores or the other forced marriages where they were at odds with each other and there was no clear direction and no clear accountability.