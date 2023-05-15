GM Time - Dalvin Cook Versus The Bank

Now that Tyler Kroft (TE) and Isaiah Wynn (RT) are signed, my guess is the Dolphins are done with free agents. There are no real impact players left. They have pretty much burned through all of their existing cap space. I think they had ~$3mm left before the Wynn deal was announced. Come June 1, about $13.5mm more will free up with the Byron Jones release. The good news about not having much of a draft class is they don't need to set aside a lot of money to sign the draftees. My guess is there will be about $10mm left after the draft class is signed. Enough to pay Dalvin Cook. However, the Dolphins have Tua's salary jumping up to $20mm and change next year, and probably need to pay up for Christian Wilkins as well. They could bank the $10mm at this point, and have it roll over into next year's cap, giving them more roster flexibility for next year so there is less pressure to jettison players because of the cap. Maybe they can still get lucky and deal Cedric Wilson. They might be able to get out from under Ogbah next year as well. And maybe even Xavien Howard, depending on how Cam Smith looks. But as of now, those are all maybe's. It is also unclear if Tua can make it through a whole season healthy, and the schedule this year is pretty tough as well. At this point, GM me is not going all in on this year (we have done enough) and I bank the money to help next year. I think the running back room as it stands now is fine, and GM me does not spend $8mm on a running back in the modern NFL. I would have invested more into the OL early in FA, but that didn't happen, so as things stand now I put the money in the bank and preserve more flexibility for next year.