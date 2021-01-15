GM's and Former Gm's speak out on Tua.......

From the article for the guys that don't have a sub



▪ Former Denver Broncos general manager Ted Sundquist said he believes Tagovailoa can get a team to the playoffs but the unknown is “how far can he carry them once there. He’s a winner. That’s what he has going for him. If you build around this guy in the proper manner, he will have a much better opportunity to thrive.



“Remember, Drew Brees hasn’t been the most athletic guy, but he was mature coming out. And Tua is a very mature young man. I think he’s going to be fine. He’s able to make the right throws.”



Sundquist watched the Broncos and Raiders games — when Tagovailoa was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half — and “Tua didn’t sit on the bench and sulk. He was extremely engaged. He didn’t look like he was upset. Steve Young said he was a little concerned Tua wasn’t more upset and should show more outward anger, and I couldn’t disagree more.”



Sundquist believes sticking with Tagovailoa is the right approach “after two decades of being irrelevant, stuck at 7-9, 8-8