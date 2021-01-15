 GM's and Former Gm's speak out on Tua....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

GM's and Former Gm's speak out on Tua.......

OrangeBowl

OrangeBowl

BlueFin

BlueFin

OrangeBowl said:
Good write up from Barry Jackson. Something for both sides of the TUA coin!!

I agree with most of it. One thought i have had myself is tua is the kind of qb who will need to have big time talent all around him to be "successful".

DON'T SHOOT THE MESSENGER: it's rude and completely low class. This isn't a jets board!!!


https://amp.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article248349290.html

Maybe you could quote an important segment of the article? I don’t pay to read the herald online!
 
RENT

RENT

OrangeBowl said:
Good write up from Barry Jackson. Something for both sides of the TUA coin!!

I agree with most of it. One thought i have had myself is tua is the kind of qb who will need to have big time talent all around him to be "successful".

DON'T SHOOT THE MESSENGER: it's rude and completely low class. This isn't a jets board!!!


https://amp.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article248349290.html

Farce - he worked bottom half talent at the skill positions and Oline. A marginal upgrade over two seasons and people will see above average numbers

Put him with special players and he will have special numbers
 
dnespins

dnespins

the main theme from all these guys is tua needs this, tua needs that. he is not the generational transcendent talent most people thought he was.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

From the article for the guys that don't have a sub

▪ Former Denver Broncos general manager Ted Sundquist said he believes Tagovailoa can get a team to the playoffs but the unknown is “how far can he carry them once there. He’s a winner. That’s what he has going for him. If you build around this guy in the proper manner, he will have a much better opportunity to thrive.

“Remember, Drew Brees hasn’t been the most athletic guy, but he was mature coming out. And Tua is a very mature young man. I think he’s going to be fine. He’s able to make the right throws.”

Sundquist watched the Broncos and Raiders games — when Tagovailoa was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half — and “Tua didn’t sit on the bench and sulk. He was extremely engaged. He didn’t look like he was upset. Steve Young said he was a little concerned Tua wasn’t more upset and should show more outward anger, and I couldn’t disagree more.”

Sundquist believes sticking with Tagovailoa is the right approach “after two decades of being irrelevant, stuck at 7-9, 8-8
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

“Tua is going to have to utilize bootlegs, getting out to the perimeter. He gets the ball out quick. I honestly think Tua is farther along in his first year than Josh Allen was. You’ve got your guy.”

Carr noted how former 49ers coach and NFL Network colleague Steve Mariucci compared Tagovailoa to Hall of Famer Steve Young — also a left-handed quarterback — earlier this season. And Carr said he believes Miami can get Tagovailoa to produce Young-type production if he’s used correctly.

“You can utilize the same type of offense and get the same type of production, honestly, and you can have this quarterback for two decades slinging the rock in Miami,” Carr said.
 
