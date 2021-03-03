 Go get Kyle Rudolph | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Go get Kyle Rudolph

Edit: I see his production has dropped a lot the last 2 years. Could be had for cheap I’d imagine. He’s only 31.
 
We don't have any luck pursuing tight ends, there's a very long list. I still don't understand how a Jordan Cameron who had been a really good player on a really bad team in Cleveland could come here and look like a 45 year old who was being outclassed in a beer league.
 
Why is it that literally every player that’s released, no matter how old or slow they are, we need to sign them immediately??? Come on people. Flo and Grier purged the entite roster of older, non-productive players and unwieldy contracts, and you want to resign them? No. Have you ever considered there’s a reason they’ve been released? If they aren’t in their prime (in mid to late 20’s) or have a favorable contract situation we’re not signing them unless it’s a backup vet QB.
 
Sirspud said:
We don't have any luck pursuing tight ends, there's a very long list. I still don't understand how a Jordan Cameron who had been a really good player on a really bad team in Cleveland could come here and look like a 45 year old who was being outclassed in a beer league.
Jordan Camreon had a history of concussions, I was surprised when we signed him and I hope no one in their right. I don’t would expect him to put better numbers post concussion.
 
