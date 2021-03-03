Go get Kyle Rudolph

Why is it that literally every player that’s released, no matter how old or slow they are, we need to sign them immediately??? Come on people. Flo and Grier purged the entite roster of older, non-productive players and unwieldy contracts, and you want to resign them? No. Have you ever considered there’s a reason they’ve been released? If they aren’t in their prime (in mid to late 20’s) or have a favorable contract situation we’re not signing them unless it’s a backup vet QB.