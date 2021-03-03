Go get Kyle Rudolph

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 14,962
- Reaction score
- 9,904
- Location
- New Jersey
Just released by Vikings
31 is old for our team....lolEdit: I see his production has dropped a lot the last 2 years. Could be had for cheap I’d imagine. He’s only 31.
Jordan Camreon had a history of concussions, I was surprised when we signed him and I hope no one in their right. I don’t would expect him to put better numbers post concussion.We don't have any luck pursuing tight ends, there's a very long list. I still don't understand how a Jordan Cameron who had been a really good player on a really bad team in Cleveland could come here and look like a 45 year old who was being outclassed in a beer league.