Go Get Marcus Mariota for Tua!

An additional thing about Hawaii athletes that many people might not realize. The culture here is not to coddle athletes. They are given tough love, with brutal honesty, and are pushed and welcome competition.



Competition and challenges didn’t phase Tua at Alabama. He beat out two current NFL starters. So, it won’t phase him in the NFL. Think about how he’s handled the Flo/Watson adversity.



Just my 2 cents having raised two high school athletes out here.