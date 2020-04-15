Go get OBJ

OmegaPhinsFan

Vikes and Browns in talks for a 2nd rd pick and a 5th. Why not us? In exchange, you get a Diva, sure. You also get a super talented guy, and if you cut Albert Wilson, the additional cost of $4M is worth it. It sends a message to the league. You can also cut him in 2021, for $0 dead cap hit. Can't Grier and Flores build a culture for this guy? If they can't, says a lot about them. Hmm, Let me see: PW, Devante, OBJ, Grant, Hurns and Ford? Miami will be wheeling and dealing anyway, I'm sure they will pick up another 2 somewhere. You're basically giving a 2 for $14M in salary to a player, that could have huge upside in year 2 of the Rookie we draft.
 
Kev7

This front office is building something of a good culture here in Miami. OBJ doesn't fit into that.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I don’t hate the idea of giving up a 2nd and 5th for OBJ value wise. Not sure he is a team first guy though, so I don’t know about his fit with Flores.
 
gregorygrant83

i really hate the idea of teaming a rookie qb with a diva wr like Beckham. I think you run a serious risk of stunting your qb's growth.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Let's see....

The Giants decided he was a bigger pain in the a$$ than he was worth.

Now Cleveland has had enough as well? Cleveland? The Browns?????

Pass. For a #2 + #5, we could get one of the many young, talented receivers in the draft, if receiver is what we are looking for.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

gregorygrant83 said:
i really hate the idea of teaming a rookie qb with a diva wr like Beckham. I think you run a serious ris if stunting your qb's growth.
My concern as well.

If you have a big personality at WR, you better have one at QB to handle him.
 
gregorygrant83

Perfect23 said:
Fitzpatrick is the QB this year.
Eventually your young qb is going to have to take the field, even if it's 2021 and you don't need to have a wr yelling in his ear about getting more targets.

As for Fitzpatrick starting, if you have a healthy top 10 pick rookie qb and he can't beat out Fitzpatrick than he wasn't worth a top 10 pick. If you draft a qb at 6 he should be better than Fitzpatrick striaght out the box.
 
