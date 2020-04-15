Go get OBJ

Vikes and Browns in talks for a 2nd rd pick and a 5th. Why not us? In exchange, you get a Diva, sure. You also get a super talented guy, and if you cut Albert Wilson, the additional cost of $4M is worth it. It sends a message to the league. You can also cut him in 2021, for $0 dead cap hit. Can't Grier and Flores build a culture for this guy? If they can't, says a lot about them. Hmm, Let me see: PW, Devante, OBJ, Grant, Hurns and Ford? Miami will be wheeling and dealing anyway, I'm sure they will pick up another 2 somewhere. You're basically giving a 2 for $14M in salary to a player, that could have huge upside in year 2 of the Rookie we draft.