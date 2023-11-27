Maye was better in 2022 than he has been in 2023. I am not the least bit concerned with the Patriots drafting Maye. They will still be the worst team in the AFC East in 2024.They'll pick Maye and be **** for the next 4 years. Count it.
And I'm a UNC fan fwiw.
Maye will always have been held back by Mack now for his entire career. Maye @ Bama, OSU, MI.... NFL awaits. Instead, he's gonna be another TrubiskyMaye was better in 2022 than he has been in 2023. I am not the least bit concerned with the Patriots drafting Maye. They will still be the worst team in the AFC East in 2024.