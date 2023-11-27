 Go Pats! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Go Pats!

Hate to say it but I hate to watch them pick a franchise QB in next draft
But, they lost to the Gint today, sigh....
 
They'll pick Maye and be **** for the next 4 years. Count it.

And I'm a UNC fan fwiw.
 
They'll pick Maye and be **** for the next 4 years. Count it.

Maye was better in 2022 than he has been in 2023. I am not the least bit concerned with the Patriots drafting Maye. They will still be the worst team in the AFC East in 2024.
 
Maye was better in 2022 than he has been in 2023. I am not the least bit concerned with the Patriots drafting Maye. They will still be the worst team in the AFC East in 2024.
Maye will always have been held back by Mack now for his entire career. Maye @ Bama, OSU, MI.... NFL awaits. Instead, he's gonna be another Trubisky
 
I think that's what New England is playing for. The top pick.
 
