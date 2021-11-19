Goedert 4 yrs 57 million

I will be very surprised if the Dolphins will be willing to pay Gesicki $14-15 million a year. He really isn’t the blocking TE that Flores likes and even though he is a solid receiver as a TE, I think they drafted Long to be their long term TE. I think Goedert getting the contract he did probably means Gesicki will be playing somewhere else next season.





I would love for Gesicki to remain Dolphin beyond this season but if they had really wanted him to remain they should have signed him to a new contract before this season.