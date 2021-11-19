Goedert 4 yrs 57 million

BROGS
Scout Team
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2004
- Messages
- 278
- Reaction score
- 250
- Age
- 58
- Location
- new jersey
Not sure if this was posted merge if so
Very close indeed but I think MG will get a bit more.MG and his stats very close to the same
Yeah, but will it be from Miami?Very close indeed but I think MG will get a bit more.
We didnt have the cap money to do it. We will next year though...I will be very surprised if the Dolphins will be willing to pay Gesicki $14-15 million a year. He really isn’t the blocking TE that Flores likes and even though he is a solid receiver as a TE, I think they drafted Long to be their long term TE. I think Goedert getting the contract he did probably means Gesicki will be playing somewhere else next season.
I would love for Gesicki to remain Dolphin beyond this season but if they had really wanted him to remain they should have signed him to a new contract before this season.
and the sad part is we have no idea what we have in hunter long... play the kid.. doaks too for that matter.. need to know what we haveRarely do I advocate for paying potentially too much, but we can't let Mike walk. Give the man 15 million and be done with it.