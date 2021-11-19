 Goedert 4 yrs 57 million | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Goedert 4 yrs 57 million

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,446
Reaction score
2,237
Age
45
I was just going to post this. lol
ya this should help give us a range for gesicki. 14.25 million a year but of course guaranteed money is what counts. Miami might be decide to just franchise him because it would be cheaper
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,777
Reaction score
4,373
Location
Everywhere
Im fine with it.

Make It So Star Trek GIF
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,682
Reaction score
13,485
Age
68
Location
Miami
I will be very surprised if the Dolphins will be willing to pay Gesicki $14-15 million a year. He really isn’t the blocking TE that Flores likes and even though he is a solid receiver as a TE, I think they drafted Long to be their long term TE. I think Goedert getting the contract he did probably means Gesicki will be playing somewhere else next season.


I would love for Gesicki to remain Dolphin beyond this season but if they had really wanted him to remain they should have signed him to a new contract before this season.
 
W

warren4prez

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
634
Reaction score
274
We need to pay the man. We drafted well. I think we should trade all our 1st round picks and get a much 2nd as possible since we seem to have more success in the later rounds.
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
517
Reaction score
687
1972forever said:
I will be very surprised if the Dolphins will be willing to pay Gesicki $14-15 million a year. He really isn’t the blocking TE that Flores likes and even though he is a solid receiver as a TE, I think they drafted Long to be their long term TE. I think Goedert getting the contract he did probably means Gesicki will be playing somewhere else next season.


I would love for Gesicki to remain Dolphin beyond this season but if they had really wanted him to remain they should have signed him to a new contract before this season.
Click to expand...
We didnt have the cap money to do it. We will next year though...
 
R

Regulus

Rookie
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
927
Reaction score
438
I’m sure I will get destroyed for this but I would be fine letting Gesicki walk. He can’t block and often runs very lazy routes. He is always draped by the defender. The occasional highlight reel catch greatly inflates his reputation. Goedert is the better TE. Let another team make the mistake of betting big on Gesicki.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
2,989
Reaction score
580
Rarely do I advocate for paying potentially too much, but we can't let Mike walk. Give the man 15 million and be done with it.
 
T

tommyp

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,462
Reaction score
914
vagrantprodigy said:
Rarely do I advocate for paying potentially too much, but we can't let Mike walk. Give the man 15 million and be done with it.
Click to expand...
and the sad part is we have no idea what we have in hunter long... play the kid.. doaks too for that matter.. need to know what we have
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom