Goff Deal Is Interesting -What Does It Mean For Tua And The Dolphins?

Need all the particulars, but at a surface level:
-AAV is $53MM per year
-But the term is only 4 years, so the total value is "only" $212mm
-However, $170 of the $212mm is guaranteed

From my perspective it seems like the Lions traded a slightly higher AAV for less term to de-risk it for them to some degree.

I also felt like the Dolphins and Detroit would be waiting to see what the other party did, I guess Detroit blinked first.
Anyway this is a bit of a hybrid deal. Not the full Burrow or Herbert. Burrows deal top level for example was $275mm.

The hybrid may be what the Dolphins are trying to push for with Tua. I guess we will find out. No idea if Tua's camp thinks this is good or bad for their position, or if the Dolphins think it is good or bad for their position. Thoughts?

Jared Goff, Lions agree to contract extension

Goff's deal is reportedly worth $212 million with $170 million guaranteed, making him one of the league's highest-paid QBs.
He's on the books right now for $32.5M this season and they have $25M of cap space so wouldn't surprise me if they increase his cap hit this season. In reality though, goff is now on the books for $244 over the next 5 years so the contract is closer to $49M per year.
 
Think this is a solid contract for Tua’s deal. Think Goff is a pretty spot on comp. There numbers last two years pretty identical with Goff having some playoff success plus no injury history making him a little more. Was expecting 5 year 240 170 prior to deal for Tua. Going to up it slightly after this contract to 5 year 255 190 guaranteed
 
I think Tua and Goff are similar level type QBs. both are good just not elite. I expect Tua's deal to look similar to this. Tua gets his this week now there is a market comparable.
 
Seems to fit similar parameters of a Tua deal.

Remember, we are paying for what he's done already...so, with that in mind...Goff has several playoff wins where Tua does not...but Tua is younger.
 
tonight show GIF
 
More useful than the OP’s post.
 
