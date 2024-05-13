Goff Deal Is Interesting -What Does It Mean For Tua And The Dolphins?

Jared Goff, Lions agree to contract extension Goff's deal is reportedly worth $212 million with $170 million guaranteed, making him one of the league's highest-paid QBs.

Need all the particulars, but at a surface level:-AAV is $53MM per year-But the term is only 4 years, so the total value is "only" $212mm-However, $170 of the $212mm is guaranteedFrom my perspective it seems like the Lions traded a slightly higher AAV for less term to de-risk it for them to some degree.I also felt like the Dolphins and Detroit would be waiting to see what the other party did, I guess Detroit blinked first.Anyway this is a bit of a hybrid deal. Not the full Burrow or Herbert. Burrows deal top level for example was $275mm.The hybrid may be what the Dolphins are trying to push for with Tua. I guess we will find out. No idea if Tua's camp thinks this is good or bad for their position, or if the Dolphins think it is good or bad for their position. Thoughts?