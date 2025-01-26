Going forward... the Defensive Line

Let's face it, from a long-term standpoint, we have a one-man line: Zach Sieler. The rest of our Defensive Line, such that it is, is a collection of older guys with expiring contracts. We've got NOTHING here.



Calais Campbell? (38) Expired contract.

Benito Jones? (27) Expired contract

Emmanuel Ogbah? (31 and back problems) Expired contract

Da'shawn Hand? (29) Expired contract



The others on the roster are barely NFL caliber players, so there is no need to mention them by name. ...and don't try to include any of our Edge players here because all of them are low-weight, stand-up OLBs who might play on the line of scrimmage occasionally, but they are FAR from true Defensive Linemen.



So, we have ONE Defensive lineman. One.



Yes, we might, and probably will, resign Jones or Hand (or both). Maybe Ogbah too, but with the possible exception of Jones as a two-down run stopper, we got bupkis as far as long-term answers are concerned.



Nothing. Zero. Nada.



...and yet, FAR too many brothers want to wave their hands at this and salivate over Tight Ends or Safeties in the coming draft, and I think they are seriously missing the point. The NFL is about the trenches, and we have a HUGE hole here. Can you imagine what our D-Line would look like if Sieler went down early? Even if we can coax one more gasping year from Campbell, we've GOT to draft a lineman with a high pick--maybe two of them. Hell, Sieler is 29.



Whether we take a big edge like Mykel Williams, Nic Scourton, or Landon Jackson... or go DT with guys like Nolen, Grant or Sanders, we've got to make a pick here. At least one.



I am not saying that we HAVE to do this in round one, but any mock without a guy in the first two days is an automatic failure.



Add this to our absolute NEED to draft a Guard or a Tackle/Guard (or both), and you are looking at a beef draft unless we are stupid, really, REALLY stupid.