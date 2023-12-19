 Going forward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Going forward

I think after what I saw on Sunday from our offense. This is the way to go forward the rest of the year. Death bye 1000 paper cuts and sprinkle in a few big plays. The Patriots were masters of this. Use to drive me crazy when we played them. It demoralizes a defense. Plus it keeps our defense fresh. I think it’s pretty safe to say our defense is the strength of our team now. Play to your strengths!!! Early in season quick strike offense is way to go. But this time of year with all the injuries on Oline. Getting ball out quick and running ball is way to go. Let’s win 6 in a row guys!!!!!!
 
I think the defense has gotten better but I am not sure about it being the strength of the team.
 
