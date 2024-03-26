Going into camp: which players have little to no guaranteed money?

Feverdream
Club Member
All of these players would be very easy to cut. I'm exempting the street free agents and practice squad players, because those are obvious.
Zero/near zero dead cap:
Lester Cotton
River Cracraft
Salvon Ahmed
Tanner Connor
Kader Kohou
Skyler Thompson
Kion Smith
Christopher Brooks
Julian Hill
Ethan Bonner
Cameron Goode
Dead cap under 750k:
Duke Riley (dead cap 585k)
Siran Neal (650k)
Jonathan Harris (625k)
Elijah Campbell (355k)
Channing Tindall (424k)
Blake Ferguson (412k)
Erik Ezukanma (362k)
Da'Shawn Hand (167k)
Nik Needham (500k)
Jody Fortson (425k)
I list these players, because their contracts imply that most of them were signed with the understanding that their tenure was not guaranteed.
Yes, a few of them are pretty safe, Blake Ferguson or Kader Kohou, for instance, but most of these guys are one bad play, or a sprained ankle from being cut.
These are the targets for our rookie class.
Zero/near zero dead cap:
Lester Cotton
River Cracraft
Salvon Ahmed
Tanner Connor
Kader Kohou
Skyler Thompson
Kion Smith
Christopher Brooks
Julian Hill
Ethan Bonner
Cameron Goode
Dead cap under 750k:
Duke Riley (dead cap 585k)
Siran Neal (650k)
Jonathan Harris (625k)
Elijah Campbell (355k)
Channing Tindall (424k)
Blake Ferguson (412k)
Erik Ezukanma (362k)
Da'Shawn Hand (167k)
Nik Needham (500k)
Jody Fortson (425k)
I list these players, because their contracts imply that most of them were signed with the understanding that their tenure was not guaranteed.
Yes, a few of them are pretty safe, Blake Ferguson or Kader Kohou, for instance, but most of these guys are one bad play, or a sprained ankle from being cut.
These are the targets for our rookie class.