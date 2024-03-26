 Going into camp: which players have little to no guaranteed money? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Going into camp: which players have little to no guaranteed money?

All of these players would be very easy to cut. I'm exempting the street free agents and practice squad players, because those are obvious.

Zero/near zero dead cap:

Lester Cotton
River Cracraft
Salvon Ahmed
Tanner Connor
Kader Kohou
Skyler Thompson
Kion Smith
Christopher Brooks
Julian Hill
Ethan Bonner
Cameron Goode

Dead cap under 750k:

Duke Riley (dead cap 585k)
Siran Neal (650k)
Jonathan Harris (625k)
Elijah Campbell (355k)
Channing Tindall (424k)
Blake Ferguson (412k)
Erik Ezukanma (362k)
Da'Shawn Hand (167k)
Nik Needham (500k)
Jody Fortson (425k)

I list these players, because their contracts imply that most of them were signed with the understanding that their tenure was not guaranteed.
Yes, a few of them are pretty safe, Blake Ferguson or Kader Kohou, for instance, but most of these guys are one bad play, or a sprained ankle from being cut.

These are the targets for our rookie class.
 
Good stuff Fever, this is a part of the roster that should get more attention.


Kohou is not going anywhere obviously.

I would think Julian Hill will get another season to show how much he can develop.

Hand will be part of the DT rotation.

Needham will be back unless he shows he still has not bounced back from his injury.

Forston would have to really struggle to get shown the door that quickly.

The rest should be walking on eggshells.

I expect the Fins to make some additions after June 1 so there will be some attrition there.

With fewer than ideal draft picks look for some tradeing back or a very active UDFA market.
 
