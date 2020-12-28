 Going to be a long off-season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Going to be a long off-season

Obviously you don’t draft these guys to replace Tua. Had Houston bottomed out and the Dolphins were sitting at #1, that’s a more interesting discussion.
 
Ignore the noise. Flo and Grier are their own men and will follow their plans and no one elses.

This offseason and overall draft is going to be another exciting one.

If they can add meaningful talent then look-out.
 
Yep and they still wouldn't have drafted Trevor Lawrence. I am convinced those that say so haven't watched Mr.Lawrence against top notch competition.
 
the offseason will be like 7-8 months. The same as it is every year.
 
Do not get your hopes up, Dolphin fans said the same thing when Dolphins won the AFC East division in Sparano's first year and it has been a ****fest ever since
 
This is going to be a crazy exciting offseason. For the first time in forever, I don't care which direction the Fins go.. Get Chase, Parsons, Sewell, trade down. All 4 are amazing options plus another pick in the first.
 
Yep

We are in great shape and the future is bright
 
