Going to be a long off-season

Why are you bothered so much by this discussion? Obviously you don’t draft these guys to replace Tua. Had Houston bottomed out and the Dolphins were sitting at #1, that’s a more interesting discussion.
No long off season for me. This team is finally trending up and will I enjoy this ride for a long time.
This is going to be a crazy exciting offseason. For the first time in forever, I don't care which direction the Fins go.. Get Chase, Parsons, Sewell, trade down. All 4 are amazing options plus another pick in the first.