Going to MetLife stadium

Heading up to NJ next week and a buddy of mine who is a Jets fan ( yes I know, I should disown him ) has tickets to the Giants and Jets game. He asked if I wanted to go and I figured why not since the stadium is only 20 miles away and I've got time to kill. I'm sure all the starters will be sitting for both teams so I expect a lot of turnovers. Anything special I should know about the stadium/ area besides I am going into enemy territory ?