Going to Miami!!

I can't believe it but I'm heading to Miami to see the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. I have seen the Dolphins twice, once in Tampa Bay and in San Francisco (preseason). Never in Miami!



My wife booked the tickets the first day the schedule came out. Absolutely amazing! Been on my bucket list for years and this should be a great season to see the team play.



Anyway, do you all know if they have tours at the Orange Bowl? At the very least we will drive by it. Also, is there a HOF at the Hard Rock? What about Shula's Steak House? It looks like there's one at the airport and near Disneyworld. What are a couple of "can't miss" things in Miami?



Fittingly, the game will be against the Raiders. I'm hoping it's a hot November and the bad guys are forced to wear all black.



Any other useful information would be appreciated.