Going to my first Dolphins game in Miami, need advice.

FinfanInBuffalo
Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2003
- Messages
- 16,001
- Reaction score
- 5,736
- Location
- Northern VA
So, I turned 60 on Saturday and my wife surprised me with tickets to the Sunday night game vs the Steelers. First time seeing a game in Miami.
Does anyone have advice about where to stay?
Where to go before the game?
Is it better to fly into Ft Lauderdale?
Any other advice is welcome. Thanks in advance.
Does anyone have advice about where to stay?
Where to go before the game?
Is it better to fly into Ft Lauderdale?
Any other advice is welcome. Thanks in advance.