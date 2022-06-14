 Going to my first Dolphins game in Miami, need advice. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Going to my first Dolphins game in Miami, need advice.

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

So, I turned 60 on Saturday and my wife surprised me with tickets to the Sunday night game vs the Steelers. First time seeing a game in Miami.

Does anyone have advice about where to stay?
Where to go before the game?
Is it better to fly into Ft Lauderdale?
Any other advice is welcome. Thanks in advance.
 
Ritz in Key Biscayne
favorite spot for the weekend
 
I stay in North Beach when I go down for games. It's a good split of fun for the beach and access to the game (as much of a misnomer as that is).
 
Stay where ever you can get a killer deal. There are soooo many hotels down here, try to get something within walking distance to the beach. If you don't want to stay down in Miami, then Hollywood might be an good alternative.

Before the game? TAILGATE of course!! There are so many things to do down here it's hard to suggest anything without knowing your hobbies/interests. Renting a boat for a half day would be fun, most people don't get to see Miami from the water, its looks totally different from that perspective and tons of restaurants and shops are accessible from the water with docks.

Fly in wherever you get the best deal, it's a wash. FTL is less congested and generally easy in/out. MIA is usually a traffic nightmare, but at least you'll get dropped off in a spot where you can see the very cool skyline of the Magic City and really close to South Beach if that's your thing.

A couple good alternatives to South Beach is Hollywood beach Broadwalk, and Las Olas beach in FTL. There are water taxi's in FTL that travel in a big loop which you can get a day pass and check out all the stops.
 
i'd fly into and stay in fort lauderdale. plenty of hotels to choose from on / around the beach. an alternative is sunny isles beach, further from the airport but closer to the stadium.
 
Fly into whichever airport you get the best deal.

Stay near the beach, rent a car and drive to the game early so you can tailgate. The weather should be nice and it's a night game so I would get there early and have fun near and around the stadium.

I would avoid uber to/from the stadium as finding the uber when leaving after the game can be a nightmare.
 
Stay in Fort Lauderdale or South Beach if you want to experience that. Don't stay anywhere near the stadium.

Some hotels run shuttles to and from the game, ask about that.

Get seats on the Dolphins sideline if it's a 1:00 game.

Be prepared to see just as many as the other teams fans as Dolphins fans.
 
