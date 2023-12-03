 going to the jets game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

going to the jets game

JEDIJ007

JEDIJ007

It's a trap!
Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2007
Messages
1,615
Reaction score
287
Location
Dallas, TX
so the wifey wants to surprise me and take us to the jests game. we’re coming from texas friday to monday to watch the fins whoop that a$s. my daughters are 7 & 10. if anyone has tickets for sale i’d be interested.

so few questions.

should i get tickets now or wait til game time?

looking to spend about $400 on a ticket, depending on location and perks i would be willing to spend more. first time experiencing a game for my wife and 2 daughters.

lot of the cheaper tickets are on the visitors side i assume thats where the sun beats on you for a noon game. is this true?

we’re gonna rent a car, what lot should i buy a parking pass? assumption here is closest to my seating entrance. are there tickets that come with a pass?

as for fan experience living in dallas there’s cool options for fan experiences (stadium tours, game day tunnel fan experience, pre and post game experiences) is there any cool fan experiences in hard rock?

what are some cool hotels and cool areas we should explore saturday? we’re thinking fountain blue.
 
Look on stub hub or wherever and get them now if you can if you're making a long trip. You could potentially find them cheaper the closer you get to the game but dont risk it if you are coming from TX for it. Better safe than sorry
 
I'm going to the game tomorrow and the tickets have gotten cheaper and cheaper as the game approaches. I think the scalpers get desperate to not be stuck with the tickets. I'd say wait it out and save some money. There's no chance there's gonna be ZERO tickets available even on game day. I only need 2 though rather than four, so that's something to consider.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom