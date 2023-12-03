going to the jets game

so the wifey wants to surprise me and take us to the jests game. we’re coming from texas friday to monday to watch the fins whoop that a$s. my daughters are 7 & 10. if anyone has tickets for sale i’d be interested.



so few questions.



should i get tickets now or wait til game time?



looking to spend about $400 on a ticket, depending on location and perks i would be willing to spend more. first time experiencing a game for my wife and 2 daughters.



lot of the cheaper tickets are on the visitors side i assume thats where the sun beats on you for a noon game. is this true?



we’re gonna rent a car, what lot should i buy a parking pass? assumption here is closest to my seating entrance. are there tickets that come with a pass?



as for fan experience living in dallas there’s cool options for fan experiences (stadium tours, game day tunnel fan experience, pre and post game experiences) is there any cool fan experiences in hard rock?



what are some cool hotels and cool areas we should explore saturday? we’re thinking fountain blue.