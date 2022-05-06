GOLF BABY!!! LETS GO 1

Average Joe said: Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. Click to expand...

You realize that Tua is mocking people like you right?Omar walks you around like a little puppy wanting a treat. You don't like Tua we get it. You run here faster then a kid going to a candy store every time Omar makes a stupid out of left field crap about Tua and post.Tua may or may not end up being a franchise type QB. But Omar doesn't know jack and just like to rile up gullible people that just want to cause problems.Tua is just mocking the people (like you) that buy the drama pot stirring crap that people like Omar spits out.