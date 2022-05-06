 GOLF BABY!!! LETS GO 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

GOLF BABY!!! LETS GO 1

Average Joe

Average Joe

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
853
Reaction score
1,210
Age
50
Location
Bellair Bluffs
Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. 👍👍
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
19,909
Reaction score
14,455
Location
NE, Indiana
Average Joe said:
Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. 👍👍
Click to expand...
That other thread didn’t dispel this stupid ass notion for you enough?
 
Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
256
Reaction score
751
Location
Greensboro, NC
Average Joe said:
Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. 👍👍
Click to expand...
So if you golfed before you went to work, does that automatically mean you aren't trying to be the best you can at your job ?
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
1,179
Reaction score
2,039
Average Joe said:
Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. 👍👍
Click to expand...
You realize that Tua is mocking people like you right?

Omar walks you around like a little puppy wanting a treat. You don't like Tua we get it. You run here faster then a kid going to a candy store every time Omar makes a stupid out of left field crap about Tua and post.

Tua may or may not end up being a franchise type QB. But Omar doesn't know jack and just like to rile up gullible people that just want to cause problems.

Tua is just mocking the people (like you) that buy the drama pot stirring crap that people like Omar spits out.
 
D

Dolphindrew

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2004
Messages
796
Reaction score
340
Average Joe said:
Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. 👍👍
Click to expand...
I put far more work into trying to interpret what you attempted to be an actual sentence than anyone should put into their craft.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,885
Reaction score
2,395
Average Joe said:
Cool dude! You should get poster of the year. Tua Will get what’s coming to him if he doesn’t start putting more effort into What is what I would consider far less than stellar football play. Keep on golfing baby!! You’re whatever any team and their fans dream of as a quarterback. 👍👍
Click to expand...
Happy Season 5 GIF by The Office
Excited Season 1 GIF by The Office
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom