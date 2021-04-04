Gonzaga wins 93-90 on a buzzer beater in OT!!!

Gatorboy999120
Omg!!! March madness!!!
I think Gonzaga will put it off!One of the great final 4 games I’ve ever watched. Helluva shot by Jalen Suggs who a lot of people don’t know was a high 4 star QB recruit in high school last year it’s just he was a 5 star prospect in basketball so he chose basketball. The kid is an all around stud. Heart breaks for UCLA. They gave it everything they had.
Calling it now Baylor will beat Gonzaga Monday night.
Well...time will tell..should be a good game!Gonzaga hasn’t seen the type of length Baylor has all around even at the 3 guards they have. Baylor’s length and strength in the interior will be the difference.