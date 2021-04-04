 Gonzaga wins 93-90 on a buzzer beater in OT!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gonzaga wins 93-90 on a buzzer beater in OT!!!

MiaFins31

One of the great final 4 games I’ve ever watched. Helluva shot by Jalen Suggs who a lot of people don’t know was a high 4 star QB recruit in high school last year it’s just he was a 5 star prospect in basketball so he chose basketball. The kid is an all around stud. Heart breaks for UCLA. They gave it everything they had.

Calling it now Baylor will beat Gonzaga Monday night.
 
I think Gonzaga will put it off!
 
