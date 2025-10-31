Good article .....FAQ after parting with Grier

Dolphins FAQ: Why Mike McDaniel is staying and more Answering the key questions following the Dolphins' decision to part ways with Chris Grier and keep Mike McDaniel.

I like that this article states that with the Thursday game it gives the Dolphins/ Champ Kelly time to trade assets....Brooks has been great but I do not think you ever want the leagues leading tackler....too many opportunities for that player to tackle.I have seen others say keep Waddle. I do not think they should if they can get something good. The Dolphins need to stop paying WR's (I myself have gone back to this after being greatly excited about Tyreek and Waddle}. Invest money on the Oline....build the trenches.Hopefully Paul, Savinanaa, and Grant work but do not hang onto them if they do not excel by year 2 or 3Achane....I love him....So must many other gm's .....RB's can be created great with awesome Olines. Trade him too if you can get a high pick for an OlineKeep Chop and trade the others....then please Finheaven do not lose it if Chop being featured does not get 10 sacks. He will need Grant and whomever else 2 years from now to help create mismatches. I am rooting for Ruben Bain Jr.I did predict Grant and Jonah as our first 2 picks this year. Was patting myself on the back more then than now but please insert the name and draft Oline studs and Dline studs.....Hurts was benched for Tua on the same team but looks amazing in the NFL.....I am sorry, Saban sucks but is not an idiot, that is proof that Lane Johnson is the most haunting name in Grier's awful history.....Sorry Dion!I Love my Dolphins and hope they can one day make us all Happy....today marks new hope for us all.....Be patient, it will take some time.But!!!!!!! By Zeus's Lightning rod Flying up my As..