Good article here guys. This was written by a guy I know and I couldn’t agree more.

It's not like that. It's like this:

18 years failure as the owner to field a competitive team = Get him the fk out of the NFL!

10 years as GM and no results, total mess = Failed. Time to get a new GM.

6 years failure as QB to compete = Benched, fired.



NFL is a competition business! It is not a sales and entertainment business. It's not a family atmosphere, it's not "we support our own," or let's hold hands business. It goes without saying that everybody gets paid for their labor and wants to make more, it's the law of the land, it is illegal to do otherwise.

But that is not what the business is about. It's not about money, it's a competition.

If you fail to compete like the above you are out!

None of them deserve the fruits of the NFL. Their labor is inadequate, they are incompetent, and they do not deserve to get paid via NFL. They are scammers, scumbags. Selling competition but not providing it. That is also illegal.



And now everyone gets dragged down by the above failures because they could not save their drowning, incapable, incompetent, criminal arse!