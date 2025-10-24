 Good article here guys. This was written by a guy I know and I couldn’t agree more. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good article here guys. This was written by a guy I know and I couldn’t agree more.

Fatty as one of my buddies calls Tua also has a fat mouth
 
Tua is the kind of guy who may play well against Atlanta then come to the mic and say “ yeah how was that!! I thought it was over for me”

Totally forgottibg how bad he’s been and that we’re going nowhere
 
Danny said:
acdolphins.com

DOLPHINS HAVE BEEN ALL WORDS, NO CHANGE

Seven games into a season that began with head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier being mentioned as candidates for dismissal if the team failed to win a playoff game, the Miami Do…
I see this as mostly Mcd. Late for or missing practice and NO consequences. A soft team as seen by opponents and rostered players. No way Grant and Sav are bad enough to be NFL worst. The list is endless. I'll not beat the in-game dead horse. IMO, Mcd has improved in play-calling, but coaching a team, building toughness, emphasizing accountability? If anything, it looks worse. It looks like a HS pickup team in phys-ed. 3-4 care and the rest are there because they're required to be
 
It's not like that. It's like this:
18 years failure as the owner to field a competitive team = Get him the fk out of the NFL!
10 years as GM and no results, total mess = Failed. Time to get a new GM.
6 years failure as QB to compete = Benched, fired.

NFL is a competition business! It is not a sales and entertainment business. It's not a family atmosphere, it's not "we support our own," or let's hold hands business. It goes without saying that everybody gets paid for their labor and wants to make more, it's the law of the land, it is illegal to do otherwise.
But that is not what the business is about. It's not about money, it's a competition.
If you fail to compete like the above you are out!
None of them deserve the fruits of the NFL. Their labor is inadequate, they are incompetent, and they do not deserve to get paid via NFL. They are scammers, scumbags. Selling competition but not providing it. That is also illegal.

And now everyone gets dragged down by the above failures because they could not save their drowning, incapable, incompetent, criminal arse!
 
From the owner's perspective, IT IS a "sales and entertainment" business. Most owners don't buy a team thinking 'don't care if I break even as long as the team wins.' TBF, a number of owners DO want to win AND make money. Ross appears to be one who doesn't
 
This is a good article. The soft practices had already been stated by djphinfan as early as last year when he attended some joint practices and preseason games. Our players showed up last and left 1st. That tells it all. This team is not a team and most are only here and paying some attention because they have to. If there was ever a team that needs blown up, this is the one. Keep a dozen players and trade/cut the rest. Fire the GM + HC the same day. I prefer Black Monday, as I want them here the rest of the season for the higher draft pick. (Just make sure McGrier has NO AUTHORITY on any personnel moves. None. Zero. Zilch.
 
