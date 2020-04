Good article on Dolphins QB thoughts and draft trade window now being open

LINK: Buyer beware: As draft trade window opens, Dolphins must operate with extreme caution I for one didn't know there was a window for doing trade deals for the draft. Well anyway it's open and now it's game on.If you think we do a round one trade, call it out.Will crazy Bill O'Brien (pictured beneath) do a deal with us for Watson? Also the Seahawks GM has done 26 trades in his time on draft day.Going to get nuts!