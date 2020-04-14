Good article on Dolphins QB thoughts and draft trade window now being open

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 2,523
- Reaction score
- 5,642
- Location
- Marco Island
LINK: Buyer beware: As draft trade window opens, Dolphins must operate with extreme caution
I for one didn't know there was a window for doing trade deals for the draft. Well anyway it's open and now it's game on.
If you think we do a round one trade, call it out.
Will crazy Bill O'Brien (pictured beneath) do a deal with us for Watson? Also the Seahawks GM has done 26 trades in his time on draft day.
Going to get nuts!
I for one didn't know there was a window for doing trade deals for the draft. Well anyway it's open and now it's game on.
If you think we do a round one trade, call it out.
Will crazy Bill O'Brien (pictured beneath) do a deal with us for Watson? Also the Seahawks GM has done 26 trades in his time on draft day.
Going to get nuts!
Last edited: