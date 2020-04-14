Good article on Dolphins QB thoughts and draft trade window now being open

I proposed earlier that Watson is only a year older than Burrow, and is proven in the nfl.

May be better to trade for him? Im not sure Watson is elite, like on Rodgers level, but hes good.
 
We got 5 choice at qb.. if you dont like 3 qb on top of draft. There is 2 good veteran qb still on market. That can get job done as well. We still need add good player to roster as well. It hard ask rookie qb lead team to playoff. With no talent on rosters..
 
I can guarantee you that those turd veteran quarterback’s aren’t in the plans, So let’s move on from that. There’s a reason they’re both still on the market.
 
