Good bye easy way... Still early though....

- I'm just going to give credit to the Ravens OC here starting off, This defensive gameplan had no answers against what they came up with today, they found a weakness and pounced on it all game.
- Our best players simply didn't play well... Sorry but at this point, Tua doesn't need to be coached to not make these bad throws, you can't coach Hill/Clayton to make easy catches in the end zone, they either deliver or they don't.
- Feels like this game could have gone a totally different way if McDaniel ran the ball more, Achane was getting solid yardage consistently but again, major mistakes by our best players made him pay, not the opposing team.
- Whether the fins lost 20-19 or 67-19 makes no difference whatsoever... Keep that in mind when you're trying to breathe you way out of severe rage.
- Keep in mind the numbers game before you blame coaches for injuries... Fins have alot of injuries and decisions need to be made, you need NFL players to be on the field to finish the actual game regardless of the score.
- Calm your head down before engaging in thoughts about getting rid of McDaniel, Tua, or anyone for that matter... This is a young team whose window just opened, let them grow... They're 11-5, they've put themselves in such position that everything is still possible, the injury luck isn't on our side but that's **** you can't control. I need to repeat this... PLAYERS GETTING INJURED IS NO ONES FAULT! **** HAPPENS!
You need luck to win a SB... Let's hope we get some going forward. fins got a L when they were most likely to get a L and got **** luck with the injury bug in the process... No one needs to get fired or let go... On to the Bills.