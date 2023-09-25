 Good bye | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good bye

D

Dolphins3

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 5, 2008
Messages
780
Reaction score
471
I know this means nothing to anybody on here but I will no longer be posting on this forum. I follow this much, much less than I used to. I like to think I have my priorities in the right place (or at least try to) and even spending 30 mins or so a week on here seems to get those priorities out of order. The wokism and political correctness of the NFL has soured me much on the League (which has also led to me being far, far less invested in the NFL and Dolphins than I used to be).

My attitude has been terrible for some time now. It is not my intention to pick arguments with folks. I sincerely apologize for anybody that I wa ssnarky to. I am a lover and follower of Jesus Christ and at times, my attitude did not reflect that. I humbly ask for forgiveness. I stand by what I posted and said in any argument regarding today's players vs historical players, today's game vs the game of yesteryear, etc. I stand by those things 100%. that doesn't mean I needed to post them to begin with because a lot of times it led to arguments (and I like to think we all have far better things to (do with our time than arguiing with folks over keyboards).

God bless you all. Go Phins!
 
You need help sir. Its not a weakness to go to therapy.

You're a follower of the most woke person in history and you're not going to watch football now because its too woke?

You're one of those guys Jordan Klepper always embarrasses.
 
Take a break for awhile. I appreciate some (well most) of my posts are enough to drive most normal ppl away. So if you are still here, you ain't normal.

Lurk for awhile. Resist the temptation to log back in and take a shot at me no matter how much chum I lay. You will thank me later.

Lol.
 
Wow……. You’re going to bail out on the Dolphins now, the year where we are playing the best football in decades? Well sir, I for one, wish you well and hope you at least keep up with how the Dolphins are doing even if it’s just a peak at the scoreboard from time to time. God Bless and stay healthy!
 
I guess it's the best thing if a message board broke you. I hope you can cope with whatever it is on this board that drove you to shut it down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom