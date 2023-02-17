Good for a laugh.....unless it turns out to be true.

Finsational
NFL experts predict: Who wins next year's Super Bowl? Who is the top MVP candidate?
We asked 10 NFL analysts to weigh in on next season's Super Bowl winner, MVP candidates, breakout players and most interesting teams.
www.espn.com
For those of you who won't go to ESPN see below. Remember these are only predictions.
Seth Walder, sports analytics writer: Dolphins over Eagles. When the Dolphins had Tua Tagovailoa on the field this season, they generated 0.13 expected points added per play -- slightly better than the Bills did with Josh Allen on the field (0.12). Now they added Vic Fangio to fix a defense that already has some star power on it? Sign me up.