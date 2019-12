dolfan91 said: I agree. Loved Tannehill. Never got the support he needed. Lots of criticism instead. He deserves the playoffs. Click to expand...

Super happy for him, he looked to be turning a corner before he got injured and then Gase dystfunction had setup by last year. Still, he performed poorly with repeated good opportunities to make the playoffs. For a long time he struggled to elevate or sustain his performance when playoffs were on the line. But he's a better player now, and it's been a long road coming, but he is clearly a top shelf QB in the league right now.