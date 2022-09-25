Good game Bills

I can’t help but tip my cap to Allen. Jesus Christ is that guy a player. When you’re a QB slapping the likes of Wilkins across the helmet… man, you got a heavy set of testicles.



The Bills are everything the headlines have made them out to be. They were on 3rd stringers (plural) folks, dying off left and right and it still came down to seconds.



But we’ve got headlines too: “3-0”. Print that.