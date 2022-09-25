 Good game Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good game Bills

mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

I'm absolutely thrilled about this win, but Buffalo is still a Super Bowl contender and probably the favorite in the AFC. Hopefully we beat them in the playoffs.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

The Bills offense did everything they could do and don't, to win and lose that game. Unbelievable game.
 
Alphadog24x7

Alphadog24x7

If our season doesn't end up in a Superbowl (hoping though), I hope then buffalo goes undefeated here after. Just so they can look back at us as their only loss.
 
StoneJagger

StoneJagger

We b!tched about the D, but when it mattered they cam through. And even the Allen missed pass in the end zone I think was due to the pressure throughout the game. Celebrate my Fins friends. It's been a while to be so optimistic. Biggest win since....?
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Incredible game, won by great defensive play, coaching and brutal heat from South Florida. Buffalo is the superior team, but that’s to be expected as they have been building that roster for five years for this. We won the day and this team is only going to get better as we play more games with this staff.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I don’t. Reason being the First NE game last year was McD putting Daboll in a box with the weather and it pissed Daboll off.

I hope that meltdown wasn’t about McD getting into the offensive gameplan again because of the weather.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

I can’t help but tip my cap to Allen. Jesus Christ is that guy a player. When you’re a QB slapping the likes of Wilkins across the helmet… man, you got a heavy set of testicles.

The Bills are everything the headlines have made them out to be. They were on 3rd stringers (plural) folks, dying off left and right and it still came down to seconds.

But we’ve got headlines too: “3-0”. Print that.
 
miamiron

miamiron

I would have done the same when with a mere seconds left the Buffalo player made no effort to get out of boundsbut instead tried to get an extra yard while running out the clock. Allen also had an issue with that bonehead decision. Get out of bounds,kick the field goal and the win never happens.
 
